The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a suspect in the theft of a handgun and other items from a Greenville-area residence.
The agency posted images on social media showing a man suspected in a break-in that took place about 4:33 p.m. on July 27 at a home in the 100 block of Prickly Pear Drive.
An incident report said that a Smith & Wesson Shield handgun valued at $500 was taken from the residence. The report also said two heat press machines valued at $618 were stolen along with a security camera valued at $200 and a black holster valued at $30.
The report said that the suspect entered the residence through the back door before stealing the items from inside.
The post said that detectives ask anyone who can identify the man to call 830-4141 in regard to case number 2022-03754 or call Greenville-Pitt County Crime Stoppers at 758-7777 to leave an anonymous tip.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2900 block Askew Road, Farmville, midnight July 28-6:41 a.m. July 29: four dirt bikes valued at a combined $30,000 stolen from residence; case active.
- 600 block Staton House Road, Greenville, midnight July 27-10:48 a.m. July 29: five handguns valued at $1,900, 15 rifles valued at $10,000 stolen from residence; case active.
- 100 block West Third Street, Greenville, 12 p.m. May 15-12 p.m. July 25: fraud in the amount of $10,000 reported; case active.
- 2000 block Brooks Mills Lane, Greenville, 2:15- 7:30 a.m. July 30: home forcibly entered; $1,000 cash stolen; case active.
- 3200 block Mobleys Bridge Road, Grimesland, 7:30 p.m. July 30: vehicle parts valued at $9,000, tools valued at $400, electronics valued at $200 stolen from farm; case active.
- 3631 Hog Market Road, Farmville, 6 p.m. July 29-8:32 a.m. Aug. 1: tools valued at $500 stolen from vehicle at Hollowell Septic; case active.
- 400 block Moore Street, Simpson, 3:37 p.m. Aug. 1: home forcibly entered, laptop valued at $400, television valued at $1,000 stolen; case active.
- 2300 block South Grimesland Bridge Road, Grimesland, noon July 31-5:49 p.m. Aug. 1: stereo equipment valued at $900 stolen from residence; case cleared.
- 3690 S. Railroad St., Fountain, 7:45 p.m. Aug. 1: merchandise valued at $20 stolen from Dollar General; case active.
- 2400 block Cannon Price Road, Grifton, 5:50 a.m. Aug. 2: vehicle broken into at residence; phone valued at $400 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 2000 block Corbett Avenue, Greenville, 10- 10:27 p.m. July 29: man assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case active.
- 2200 block B Stokes Road, Greenville, 12 p.m. July 3- 6:31 p.m. July 30: man threatened with gun at residence; case active.
- 3100 block Old River Road, Greenville, 12:07 p.m. July 31: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 500 block Rachel Lane, Grimesland, 12- 9:13 p.m. July 31: shots fired at residence. No injuries reported; case active.
- 111 E. Hanrahan Road, Grifton, 7:01 a.m. Aug. 1: woman assaulted by known person at Kash N Karry; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 710 Red Banks Road, noon July 9-noon July 23: white company Ford Taurus valued at $7,000 stolen from Honey Baked Hams parking lot; case active.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 12:47 p.m. July 24-5:15 p.m. July 29: counterfeit bills in the amount of $260 exchanged at Walmart; case active.
- 1019 Davenport Farm Road, 5:07 p.m. July 29-7:50 a.m. July 30: household items valued at $104.95 stolen from Dollar General; case active.
- 200 block Beech Street, 3:45 p.m. July 30: perfume valued at $20 stolen; case active.
- 4300 block Davencroft Village Drive, 3 p.m. July 30-7:30 a.m. July 31: vehicle broken into at residence. Change, garage door remote stolen; case active.
- 100 block Fletcher Place, 6 p.m. July 30-9:39 a.m. July 31: vehicle broken into at residence; $20 in cash stolen; case active.
- 900 block Autumn Drive, 11 p.m. July 30-9:37 a.m. July 31: watch valued at $499 stolen from residence; case inactive.
Assaults
- 3212 S. Memorial Drive, 1:04 a.m. July 29: shots fired at Pirates Convenience Store.
- 3900 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 4:55- 5:13 a.m. July 30: woman assaulted at residence; case active.
- 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 12:14 p.m. July 30: woman assaulted at Greenville Mall. Indecent exposure also reported; case inactive.
- 3435 S. Memorial Drive, 3:20 p.m. July 30: woman assaulted by boyfriend at Knights Inn; case inactive.
- 2100 block Windchime Court, 9:50- 10 p.m. Aug. 1: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 2900 block Eastridge Court, 10:55 p.m. Aug. 1: man attacked with cutting instrument by neighbor. Minor injuries; case active.