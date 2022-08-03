080322_gdr_cops-1.jpg

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a suspect in the theft of a handgun and other items from a Greenville-area residence.

The agency posted images on social media showing a man suspected in a break-in that took place about 4:33 p.m. on July 27 at a home in the 100 block of Prickly Pear Drive.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566.