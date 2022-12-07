Hayley Rypkema

A graphic posted to the Pitt County Sheriff's Office social media depicts Hayley Rypkema, a missing 17-year-old.

 Contributed photo

The Pitt County Sheriff's Office is seeking a missing teen who the agency said may be with a man almost 40 years her senior.

A social media post from the sheriff's office on Saturday said that Hailey Rypkema, 17, may be in the company of James Holloman, 55, of Greene County. The teen was last seen Friday night or Saturday morning.


