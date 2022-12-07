The Pitt County Sheriff's Office is seeking a missing teen who the agency said may be with a man almost 40 years her senior.
A social media post from the sheriff's office on Saturday said that Hailey Rypkema, 17, may be in the company of James Holloman, 55, of Greene County. The teen was last seen Friday night or Saturday morning.
The sheriff's office post said the teen is 5 feet 3 inches tall and has a possible heart tattoo on her hand. She was last seen in a red hooded sweatshirt and black sweat pants and with a white pit bull dog, the post said.
The office said the investigation is active and therefore information that can be released is limited. A spokesperson said the agency is taking that case seriously.
"Our Major Crimes Unit has the investigation and detectives are working the case aggressively to make sure that Hailey is located and returned home to her family quickly and safely," the spokesman said.
The sheriff's office did confirm via date of birth that Holloman has a criminal history. Records from the state's Department of Public Safety show convictions include assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, breaking and entering, larceny and forgery in Pitt, Anson and Edgecombe counties. In 1988 Holloman was convicted of a prison escape in Richmond County.
A post from Angel Rypkema, Hailey's mother, said that Holloman frequents the Maury, Greenville and Fountain areas. Angel Rypkema is a former officer at the Pitt County Detention Center, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information can contact the sheriff's office at 902-2800 or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 758-7777.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff's office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Tools stolen
Tools valued at more than $1,000 were stolen from a residence near Grimesland, an incident report said. The incident took place some time between 9 a.m. Nov. 25 and 11:56 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Black Jack-Grimesland Road, which is south of the town. The report indicates that the suspect is an employee of the victim. The items stolen include four drills, a pressure washer and weed trimmer. The total value of the items is $1,209.
Break ins, thefts
- 310 Staton Road, Greenville, noon Nov. 10-11:44 a.m. Dec. 2: payment checks reported stolen from business mail box of Edgecombe Furniture; case active.
- 2000 block Britlyn Lane, Greenville, noon-1 p.m. Nov. 18: vehicle valued at $500 stolen from residence; case active.
- 5600 block Dean Drive, Washington, 2:54 a.m. Dec. 5: possible break in at residence; case active.
- 6200 block Whaley Road, Grifton, 2:33 p.m. Dec. 5: prescription pills stolen from residence; case active.
- 2200 block Bells Fork Road, Greenville, 3 p.m. Dec. 5: vehicle broken into at residence. $5 in change stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 6634 Clarks Neck Road, Washington, 5-10 p.m. Nov. 30: woman assaulted by boyfriend at Pitt Stop Mini Mart; case active.
- 500 block Barrus Construction Road, Greenville, 10:50 p.m. Dec. 2: woman assaulted at residence by acquaintance with blunt object; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 600 block Cotanche Street, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 2- 12:30 p.m. Dec. 3: break in at residence. Damage to door frame valued at $100; case active.
- 500 block Spring Forest Road, 11:38 a.m. Dec. 2: cell phone valued at $300 stolen in residential lot; case active.
- 3140 Evans St., 12:20 p.m. Dec. 2: electronics valued at $250 stolen from Best Buy; case active.
- 1400 block North Overlook Drive, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 2: vehicle broken into at residence. $250 cash, wallet valued at $20 stolen; case inactive.
- 2000 block Cambria Drive, 6:11 a.m. Dec. 3: break in at residence. Damage to vehicle valued at $200, residence valued at $180; case active.
- 3300 block Ellsworth Drive, 11:35 a.m. Dec. 3: fraud in the amount of $8,750 reported; case active.
- 1000 block Brownlea Drive, 12-7 a.m. Dec. 4: black Toyota Tacoma valued at $42,000 stolen from residence; case active.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 9:24 a.m. Dec. 4: item valued at $1 stolen from Walmart; case active.
- 3501 Galleria Drive, 3:13 p.m. Dec. 4: television valued at $319.99 stolen at Kohl's. Item recovered; case inactive.
- 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 5:39 p.m. Dec. 4: shirts valued at $263 stolen from Belk; case active.
Assaults
- 513 Cotanche St., 12:15 a.m. Dec. 2: man assaulted by unknown person at club; case active.
- 521 Cotanche St., 2:25 a.m. Dec. 2: man assaulted by stranger in Chico's parking lot; case inactive.
- 540 Cotanche St., 1:30 a.m. Dec. 3: man assaulted by unknown person near Jimmy John's; case inactive.
- 100 block Cherry Court Drive, 1:57 a.m. Dec. 3: woman threatened with gun by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
- 100 block Cherry Court Drive, 5:29 a.m. Dec. 3: woman assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case active.
- 2000 block Copper Beech Way, 8:10 p.m. Dec. 3: woman assaulted by sibling at residence; case inactive.