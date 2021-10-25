A break-in at a Grifton home led to the theft of $1,100 in tools, according to law enforcement officials.
An incident report from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said a number of tools were reportedly stolen from an outbuilding at the 6400 block of Providence Lane. The report shows that the resident reported the theft to the office at 10:27 a.m. on Saturday.
Two push mowers valued at $200 each, a drill valued at $150, a chainsaw, circular saw and replicating saw valued at $100 each, an 18-volt battery valued at $200 and two stepladders valued at $50 were stolen.
The items were last known to be in the outbuilding on Sept. 23, the report said. The office said that as part of an ongoing investigation the date and time of the theft are being determined. The case is inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 100 block Gawain Road, Greenville, 10 a.m., Oct. 22: man defrauded of Social Security number via internet; case active.
- 6500 block Clarks Neck Road, Washington, 9:53 a.m., Oct. 14: tools valued at $140, gun valued at $200 stolen from residence; case active.
- 3690 S. Railroad St., Fontain, 8:40 p.m., Oct. 22: goods valued at $42.34 stolen from Dollar General. Items recovered; case active.
Assaults
- 3100 block N.C. 43 North, Greenville, 9:15 a.m., Oct. 22: man assaulted by neighbor in parking lot; case cleared.
- 1600 block Mandy Drive, Greenville, 9:49 p.m., Oct. 22: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 1300 block Rhett Butler Road, Greenville, 9:41 p.m., Oct. 23: man assaulted by friend at residence; case cleared.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 100 block Maplewood Court, 6:30 a.m., Oct. 22: vehicle broken into at residence. $35 in cash stolen; case active.
- 300 block Moses Drive, 1 p.m., Oct. 22: woman robbed at residence. Keys, cellphone valued at $60 stolen; case cleared by citation.
- 1905 Turnbury Drive, 1:20 p.m., Oct. 22: fraudulent check for $2,806.21 used at Delco; case active.
- 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 3:39 p.m., Oct. 22: dress shirts valued at $285.20 stolen from JC Penney; case closed by arrest.
- 1400 block East 1st Street, 1:22 a.m., Oct. 23: flag valued at $20 stolen from residence; case active.
- 400 block West Roundtree Drive, 5:17 a.m., Oct. 23: break-in at residence; case inactive.
Assaults
- 1100 block North Washington Street, 2:50 a.m., Oct. 22: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case inactive.
- 600 block Dickinson Avenue, 1:21 a.m., Oct. 23: man attacked with knife by acquaintance; case cleared.
- 2100 block Silver Maple Lane, 3:44 a.m., Oct. 23: woman assaulted by known individuals at residence; case closed by arrest.