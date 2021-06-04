Authorities are investigating a break-in at a construction site in Grimesland that led to the theft of almost $4,000 in tools.
According to an incident report, a call came in to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office from a site at 1190 Seasons End Lane at 8:37 a.m. Wednesday. The site is being used by L&K Builders, a Greenville home construction and improvement company.
A narrative in the report said that an enclosed trailer had been broken into some time between 4 p.m. Tuesday and when the incident was reported.
Suspects stole two table saws, a Hitachi and DeWalt, valued at $1,600, a dual tank air compressor valued at $400, four Hitachi nail guns valued at $1,000, a DeWalt angle grinder valued at $150, a Porter Cable cordless drill with charger valued at $125, three batteries valued at $300 and a nylon tool bag valued at $50.
The total cost of the items was $3,925. The case is active.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 2300 block Doc Loftin Road, Ayden, 6:21 p.m., June 2: blue 2006 Ford Escape valued at $1,350 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
- 1500 block Van Ness Avenue, Greenville, 11:27 a.m., June 2: man threatened by neighbor at residence; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
- 1424 E. Fire Tower Road, 9:15 a.m., June 2: woman assaulted at Regional Acceptance Corporation office; conflicting accounts at scene; case active.
- 700 block Patton Circle, 5 a.m., June 2: woman assaulted by boyfriend, two others at residence; case inactive.
- 1900 block North Memorial Drive, 11:05 a.m., June 2: shots fired by unknown person into vehicle on roadway; case active.
- 400 block Paladin Drive, 7:27 p.m., June 2: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case inactive.
1000 block Brownlea Drive, 3:47 a.m., June 3: man shot at residence, damage to vehicle and auto parts estimated at $400.