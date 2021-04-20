Sheriff’s deputies arrested two Rocky Mount men for marijuana possession after stopping their vehicle because its windows were tinted too heavily.
The incident occurred Friday evening on N.C. 11 during a traffic enforcement operation, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported in a Monday news release.
Upon stopping the vehicle, deputies noticed drug paraphernalia in plain sight, the release said. This prompted a search, and officers found marijuana in the possession of both men. They were arrested.
Nedall Alwan, 26, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a $10,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in district court on Friday.
Amer Zughbi, 20, was charged with possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance. He was released on a $25,000 secured bond. He also is set to appear in court on Friday.
Zughbi is currently facing charges in Pitt County for possession of a stolen firearm and further drug charges.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 100 block Leon Drive, Greenville, 7:50 a.m., April 16: two handguns, gun laser valued at $1,600 stolen from residence; case active.
- 600 block East Hanrahan Road, Grifton, 9:32 a.m., April 16: woman defrauded of $28.78; case active.
- 1600 block Allen Road, Greenville, 1:58 p.m., April 16: lawnmower valued at $3,699 stolen from residence; case active.
- 2200 block Chinquapin Road, Farmville, 3:31 p.m., April 17: vehicle registration valued at $15 stolen; case inactive.
- 200 block River Road Estates Road/Old River Road, 5:39 p.m., April 17: short high-speed chase of stolen Dodge Caravan valued at $3,000. Vehicle was stolen in Bertie County; case closed by arrest.
- 500 block Weston Road, Grimesland, 3:35 a.m., April 18: 2016 Jeep Renegade valued at $10,500 stolen from residence. Vehicle recovered; case active.
- 2300 block Cannon Price Road, Grifton, 9:52 a.m., April 18: lawnmower valued at $500 stolen by victim’s son; case active.
- 6200 block Clarks Neck Road, Washington, 12:47 p.m., April 18: air compressor stolen; case active.
- 2900 block Elks Road, Greenville, 1:40 p.m., April 18: opiate painkillers valued at $30 stolen from residence; case active.
2300 block Durwood Pollard Road, Greenville, 1:42 p.m., April 18: motorbike valued at $1,000 stolen from residence; case active
- 6000 block Dawson Road, Grifton. 2:47 p.m., April 18: farm equipment stolen in Craven County valued at $71,000 found in Pitt County; case active.
- 124 New Hope Road, Greenville, 4:46 a.m, April 19: vehicle broken into at Pitt County Detention Center. Arrest made; case active.
- 100 block Huggins Lane, Winterville, 12:31 p.m., April 17: animal cruelty investigated at residence; case active.
Assaults
- 700 block Roosevelt Spain Road, Greenville, 11:36 p.m., April 16: man assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case active.
- 1900 block Buck Lane, Greenville, 2:17 a.m., April 18: woman assaulted at residence; case cleared.
- 2500 block Floyd Harris Road, Greenville, 3 a.m., April 18: woman threatened by spouse at residence; case active.
- 600 block Langley Drive, Grimesland, 4:46 a.m., April 18: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 2521 N. Memorial Drive, Greenville, 10:22 a.m,. April 18: man assaulted by girlfriend at Sheetz; case active.
- 500 block Circle Drive, Greenville, 1:08 p.m., April 18: family threatened by known individuals online; tires sustain $750 damage; case active.
- 500 block Garris Road, Greenville, 4:55 p.m., April 18: three juveniles assaulted by neighbor with automobile; case closed by arrest.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 5:16 p.m., April 16: merchandise valued at $297.77 stolen from Walmart. Items recovered; case closed by arrest.
- 1200 block Cross Creek Circle, 8:45 a.m., April 17: vehicle broken into in parking lot. Firearm valued at $500 stolen; case active.
- 4100 block Kittrell Farms Drive, 12:17 p.m., April 17: vehicle broken into in street. Radio valued at $100 stolen; case active.
- 800 block Fleming Street, 2:32 a.m., April 17: break-in at residence; case active.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 11:34 a.m., April 17: inflatable toy valued at $444 stolen from Walmart; case cleared by citation.
- 300 block Horseshoe Drive, 12:32 p.m., April 17: break-in at residence; damage estimated at $200; case active.
- 600 block Glendale Drive, 5:11 p.m., April 17: woman defrauded of $60 in cash via Internet; case active.
- 1913 E. Fire Tower Road, 11:43 a.m., April 18: vape items valued at $64.99 and $1 in cash stolen from MadVapes; case active.
- 3000 Stantonsburg Road, 2:41 a.m., April 18: vehicle broken into at Speedway. Samsung phone valued at $200 stolen; case active.
- 1000 Charles Blvd., 6:38 a.m., April 18: beer valued at $15.79 stolen from Sheetz; items recovered; case cleared by citation.
Assaults
- 100 block Brownlea Drive, 12:40 a.m., April 17: man assaulted at residence; case active.
- 3700 block Bostic Drive, 12:40 p.m., April 17: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.