A Pitt County Sheriff’s Office trail camera was stolen from a field near a home that has been a target of repeated attempted break-ins.
According to incident reports, a home it the 4700 block of Maria Court has been targeted since May 4 by an unknown suspect.
On Friday at 6:27 p.m., a trail camera placed by detectives to survey the residence was stolen. The camera is valued at $100.
“Suspect cut the tree down and stole the camera,” a narrative on an incident report released Monday said.
A separate incident was reported at 9 p.m. on May 5, resulting in $250 in damage to the victim’s back door. The May 4 attempt took place at 7:44 p.m.
No items have been stolen. On April 22, a separate house in the 4700 block of Maria Court reported the theft of a safe valued at $200, jewelry valued at $150 and $4,000 cash to the office.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 4939 N.C. 33 East, 12:27 p.m. May 7: rental storage broken into at AAA Security Self Storage; tools, hunting equipment valued at $400 stolen; case active.
- 300 block Dorcus Terrace, 6:10 p.m., May 7: bedding stolen from residence by girlfriend and burned; case active.
- 2800 block Ruth Evans Drive, Grimesland, 7:35 p.m., May 7: $865.68 in cash stolen through credit card theft; case active.
- 1400 block Canter Way, Ayden, 10:10 a.m., May 8: handgun valued at $300, $500 cash stolen from vehicle; case active.
- 2500 block Old River Road, Greenville, 3:49 p.m., May 8: car keys valued at $20 stolen from residence; case active.
- 3500 block Cobb Dail Road, Farmville, 9:29 p.m., May 8: unsecured vehicle entered at residence; no items taken; case cleared.
Assaults
- 3800 block Pamlico Court, Bethel, 5:03 a.m., May 7: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
2400 block Cannon Price Road, Grifton, 11:18 p.m., May 7: woman assaulted at residence; controlled substance found at scene; case active.
- 700 block Orchard Lane, Winterville, 9:03 a.m., May 8: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; sex offense listed on report; case active.
- 6000 block Marvin Taylor Road, Grifton, 4:18 p.m., May 8: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 700 block U.S. 64 Alternate West, 12:04 a.m., Bethel, May 9: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 3100 block King Farm Road, Fountain, 4:46 p.m., May 9: man assaulted at residence; case active.
- 2000 block Welsh Court, Greenville, 8 p.m., May 9: man assaulted with handgun by adult child at residence; case active.
- 200 block River Road Estates Road, Greenville, 11:19 p.m., May 9: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case closed by arrest.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 100 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 7:11 p.m., May 8: wallet stolen from vehicle by known person; identification cards not returned; case active.
- 3800 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 7:38 a.m., May 7: headphones, laptop valued at $220 stolen from vehicle; case active.
- 3000 block Clubway Drive, 8:18 a.m., May 7: bicycle valued at $179 stolen from vehicle; case inactive.
- 3000 block Evan Street, 9:53 a.m., May 7: vehicle broken into at residence; no items stolen; case active.
- 4600 E. 10th St., 11:32 a.m., May 7: clothes, household goods valued at $157.10 stolen from Walmart; items returned; case closed by arrest.
- 703 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 1:47 p.m., May 7: laundry supplies valued at $86.28 stolen from Publix; items returned; case closed by arrest.
- 2700 block Meridian Drive, 4:31 p.m., May 9: clothes valued at $590 stolen from residence; case active.
- 600 block West Arlington Boulevard, 5:17 p.m., May 9: vehicle broken into at residence. Purse valued at $150 stolen; damage to vehicle valued at $200; case active.
- 2800 block Best Road, 10:29 p.m., May 9: armed robbery at residence; $2,000 cash stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 1300 block East 14th Street, 6:41 a.m., May 7: woman assaulted by girlfriend with weapon; case closed by arrest.
- 100 block Concord Drive, 10:31 a.m., May 7: woman assaulted by ex-boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 1600 block West Arlington Boulevard, 10:01 p.m., May 7: woman assaulted by unknown person at residence; case inactive.
- 1500 block West Fifth Street, 1:08 a.m., May 8: man assaulted by spouse at residence; case inactive.