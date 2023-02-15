The Pitt County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman on drug charges and a juvenile for attempted murder as part of an investigation into a shooting at a Greenville-area convenience store, the agency announced on Wednesday.

The shooting took place Saturday at the New York Grocery, 2596 Old River. The agency later reported that two victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.

