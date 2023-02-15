The Pitt County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman on drug charges and a juvenile for attempted murder as part of an investigation into a shooting at a Greenville-area convenience store, the agency announced on Wednesday.
The shooting took place Saturday at the New York Grocery, 2596 Old River. The agency later reported that two victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.
While deputies were responding to the store they also were directed to a residence on River Road Estates Road, where a person was suffering from a gunshot wound. The agency reported Wednesday that person was determined to be involved in the shooting.
The investigation led to the arrest of Lijahmere Daitreonie Daniels, 18, of 4135 Dudley's Grant Drive, Winterville, and an unnamed 16-year-old, both on Tuesday. Daniels was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and two counts of violating pre-trial release conditions. She was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $60,000 secured bond.
The juvenile was charged with attempted murder and remains in custody, the post said. Their name and photo were not released due to the suspect's juvenile status.
The investigation remains active and more charges are expected, the sheriff's office said. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged by the sheriff's office to contact Pitt-Greenville CrimeStoppers at 758-7777 or Detective Mull at 902-2175.