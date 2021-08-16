A vehicle stop led deputies and police to arrest a Winterville man on drug charges.
At 1:44 a.m. on Monday a Pitt County Sheriff’s deputy, along with Winterville police, stopped a vehicle on Church Street near Laurie Ellis Road in Winterville. A release said officers searched the driver, Dedrick Hart of 213 Division St., which led to them discovering marijuana, Xanax and Oxycodone pills.
Officers also found $200 in cash while searching Hart. A vehicle search found more marijuana and a substance believed to be cocaine, the release said.
Hart was charged with possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine; possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana; possession with the intent to sell/deliver Schedule IV controlled substance; possession with the intent to sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substance; maintain a vehicle for controlled substance; and possession of marijuana up to half an ounce.
Hart was booked at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $60,000 secured bond.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports on the following incidents and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
- 1200 block Grayleigh Drive, Ayden, 7:10 a.m., Aug. 14: vehicles tampered with at residences; case active.
- 600 block Bronty Road, Greenville, 9:44 a.m., Aug. 14: firearm valued at $112 stolen from home by individual known to resident; case active.
- 2002 N. Greene St., 11:50 a.m., Aug. 14: tools valued at $1,170 stolen from Ascendum Machinery parking lot; case active.
- 1500 block Sticks Road, Washington, 3:40 p.m., Aug. 14: vehicle broken into at private property; $100 in cash stolen; case active.
- 1500 block Somerset Drive, Greenville, 7:33 p.m., Aug. 14: report of scam by individual claiming physical disability. Victim defrauded of $2,400; case active.
- 2602 Old Creek Road, Greenville, 6:18 a.m., Aug. 15: vehicle broken into at Lee’s Country Kitchen. Camera valued at $200, $22 in cash and tools valued at $200 reported stolen. Tools recovered; case active.
- 3421 N.C. 903 S., Winterville, 6:11 p.m., Aug. 15: break-in at Southridge Self Storage. Catalytic converter valued at $300 stolen from vehicle; damage to camping trailers valued at $13,000; case active.
Assaults
- 200 block Stantonsburg Road, Greenville, 1:38 a.m., Aug. 14: woman assaulted by unknown person at residence. Apparent minor injuries sustained, victim refused to press charges; case cleared.
- 1500 block Charter Drive, Greenville, 9:28 a.m., Aug. 14: woman threatened by close friend at residence. Victim refused to press charges; case cleared.
- 600 block Paul Place, Grimesland, 1:12 p.m., Aug. 15: man threatened by friend at residence. Victim refused to press charges; case cleared.
- 100 block Crawford Street, Bethel, 6:02 p.m., Aug. 15: shots fired at residence. Victim fired upon by known person. No injuries reported; case active.
- 100 block Linberg Lane, Behtel, 12:10 a.m., Aug. 16: shots fired near residence. No injuries; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following information and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 400 block South Greene Street, 5:54 p.m., Aug. 8: break-in reported at residence. Jewelry valued at $5,100 stolen. Items last known to be secure on May 23; case active.
- 300 block Southwest Greenville Boulevard, 11:31 a.m., Aug. 13: financial card fraud reported at residence. Securities valued at $1,168 stolen; case active.
- 1600 block Cambria Drive, 8:25 p.m., Aug. 13: break-in at residence; case inactive.
- 3120 Evans St., 6:30 a.m., Aug. 14: perfumes valued at $3,582 stolen from Ulta Salon and Cosmetics; case active.
- 1700 block Beaumont Drive, 7:54 p.m., Aug. 14: necklace valued at $250, $212 in cash stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 2900 block Sussex Street, 9:08 p.m., Aug. 14: break-in at residence; case inactive.
- 100 block Ash Street, 11 a.m., Aug. 15: attempted break-in at residence; case inactive.
- 1100 block Monroe Street, 12:05 a.m., Aug. 15: break-in to terrorize or injure reported at residence. No injuries reported; case inactive.
- 1700 block Forest Hill Drive, 3:35 a.m,. Aug. 15: silver 2014 Ford Mustang valued at $14,000 stolen from residence; smartphone valued at $600, wallet stolen; case active.
- 1900 block North Memorial Drive, 8:37 a.m., Aug. 15: wallet valued at $500 stolen; case inactive.
- 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 5:44 p.m., Aug. 15: underwear valued at $2,112 stolen from Victoria’s Secret; case inactive.
Assaults
- 3100 block Boardwalk Lane, 12:42 a.m., Aug. 14: break-in at residence, woman strangled to unconsciousness. Phone valued at $500 stolen; case active.
- 1300 block Cotanche Street, 12:26 a.m., Aug. 14: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
- 500 block Battle Street, 7:11 a.m., Aug. 14: woman assaulted via strangulation at residence. Vehicle window valued at $500 damaged; case closed by arrest.
- 1000 block Cheyenne Court, 1:13 p.m., Aug. 14: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case inactive.
- 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 6:16 p.m., Aug. 14: man assaulted by stranger at Greenville Mall; case active.
- 3700 block Bostic Drive, 10:29 a.m., Aug. 15: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.