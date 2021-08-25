A stolen vehicle was found wrecked in Bethel on Monday.
According to an incident report from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, a man called at 5:49 p.m. to report his car had been found wrecked about 11 a.m. that morning.
The vehicle is a gray 2015 Toyota Camry valued at $20,000. The incident report said that the owner had left the key in the car at his home overnight.
The case is listed as active. Information on where the vehicle was found was not available. The report said there are currently no suspects.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 500 block Bronty Road, Greenville, 9:50 a.m., Aug. 22: attempted break-in at residence. Suspect resisted officer; case active.
- 2630 N.C. 903 N., Greenville, 7:06 p.m., Aug. 20: juvenile suspect reported to have stolen lighter from Country Mart. Suspect’s mother called and she threatened employee who reported the theft; case active.
- 3300 block Randomwood Drive, Greenville, 9:50 a.m., Aug. 20: woman reported being scammed out of $449 on Facebook Marketplace; case active.
- 1000 block Beddard’s Crossing Drive, Grimesland, 6:47 p.m., Aug. 22: man defrauded of $200 cash; case active.
- 400 block Pam Drive, Greenville, 12 a.m., Aug. 22: white Hyundai Elantra valued at $10,000 stolen from residence; case active.
- 3300 block Frog Level Road, Greenville, 12:05 p.m. Aug. 21: catalytic converter valued at $200 stolen from bread truck; case active.
- 1700 block Crest Circle, Greenville, 10:21 a.m., Aug. 23: vehicle broken into at residence. Camera valued at $200, vehicle parts valued at $30 stolen; case active.
- 3000 block Penny Hill Road, Greenville, 1:15 a.m., Aug. 24: Honda Zoomer moped valued at $3,600 stolen from residence; case active.
- 215 E. Washington St., Bethel, 9:38 p.m., Aug. 23: hemp rolling papers valued at $10 stolen from Thrifty Mart; case active.
Assaults
- 1800 block Charlie Smith Court, Grimesland, 10:47 p.m., Aug. 21: woman assaulted by child at residence; case active.
- 200 block West Railroad Street, Bethel, 1:07 a.m., Aug. 21: woman assaulted by ex-spouse at residence; case active.
- 200 block River Road Estates Road, Greenville, 9:34 p.m., Aug. 22: man assaulted by unknown person at residence; case active.
- 3200 block Kings Branch Drive, Greenville, 2:23 p.m., Aug. 22: woman strangled by unknown person at residence. Minor injury; case active.
- 1100 block Riverview Road, Greenville, 8:16 p.m., Aug. 22: man assaulted by sibling at residence; case active.
- 2300 block Bell Arthur Road, Greenville, 2:19 a.m., Aug. 21: woman threatened by ex-spouse at residence; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2200 block Belvedere Circle, 8:30 p.m., Aug. 22: break in at residence. Electronics valued at $90 stolen. Last known secure on Aug. 12; case inactive.
- 2100 block Evans Street, 5 p.m., Aug. 20: woman robbed of $6 cash in street; case active.
- 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 7:09 p.m., Aug. 20: merchandise valued at $862.42 stolen from JCPenney. Items returned; case closed by citation.
- 450 Moye Blvd., 7:19 a.m., Aug. 21: $212 in cash stolen from Microtel Inn & Suites; case active.
- 2400 S. Memorial Drive, 9 a.m., Aug. 21: vehicle broken into at Buyer’s Market. $280 in cash stolen; case inactive.
- 700 block West 14th Street, 6:09 p.m., Aug. 21: bluetooth speaker valued at $365 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 3200 block East 10th Street, 11 a.m., Aug. 21: clothing, electronics valued at $360 stolen from residence. Television valued at $500 destroyed; case active.
- 1500 block Charles Boulevard, 2:48 a.m., Aug. 23: bicycle valued at $538.32 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 2100 block Silver Maple Lane, 1:06 p.m., Aug. 22: vehicle broken into on road; case active.
- 3100 block Moseley Drive, 3 a.m., Aug. 22: vehicle broken into at residence. Handgun valued at $400 stolen; case inactive.
- 1100 block Cross Creek Circle, 4 a.m., Aug. 22: break-in at residence. Damage to door, interior valued at $1,250; case active.
- 3200 block Boardwalk Lane, 9:43 p.m., Aug. 22: phone valued at $600 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 300 block Lindsay Drive, 12 a.m,. Aug. 23: break-in at residence; case inactive.
Assaults
- 600 block Moonstone Court, 10 p.m., Aug. 20: woman strangled by spouse at residence. Apparent minor injuries; case closed by arrest.
- 2828 S. Memorial Drive, 11:01 p.m., Aug. 20: woman assaulted by boyfriend at Camelot Inn. Apparent minor injury; case active.
- 3200 block East 10th Street, 7:07 p.m., Aug. 21: woman strangled by boyfriend outside residence; case active.
- 2111 W. Arlington Blvd., 2:13 a.m,. Aug. 22: woman assaulted by acquaintance at InTown Suites Extended Stay; case active.
- 1200 block East Fire Tower Road, 3:53 a.m., Aug. 22: woman assaulted by known person outside residence. Apparent minor injury; case active.
- 100 block Breezewood Drive, 4:20 a.m., Aug. 22: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
- 500 block South Square Drive, 9:02 a.m., Aug. 22, woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
- 2401 N. Memorial Drive, 10:31 a.m., Aug. 22: emergency service personnel assaulted at Exxon. Black Chevrolet Suburban valued at $8,000 stolen; case active.
- 600 block W. 3rd Street, 1:06 a.m., Aug. 23: man assaulted by girlfriend in road; case cleared by arrest.