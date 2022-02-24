An Ayden man was arrested Monday on drug and child abuse charges following an investigation by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.
In a news release, the sheriff’s office said that tips about a residence at 3271 Ernest Loftin Road led detectives with the Special Operations Unit to launch an investigation. Detectives were able to make controlled purchases of illegal drugs from the residence, which led to the issuance of a search warrant.
Detectives with the Special Operations, Major Crimes and K-9 units executed the warrant on Monday, seizing drugs and cash the release said. Occupant Zachary David Tripp, 23, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine, possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts each of possession of a controlled substance in a jail, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance and misdemeanor child abuse.
Tripp was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $400,000 secured bond. He has prior charges for larceny dating back to 2018 and 2019.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 7207 Main St., Bethel, 7:01 p.m. Feb. 21-8:30 a.m. Feb. 22: break-in at Gbody; case active.
- 1200 block B.B. Lane, Greenville, 3:45 p.m.- 5:30 p.m. Feb. 22: break-in at residence. Assault rifle valued at $2,000 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 2300 block Kinsaul-Willoughby Road, 5:50 p.m. Feb. 22: assault by pointing a gun reported by woman, juvenile in road; case active.
- 700 block King Lane, Grimesland, 6:45 p.m. Feb. 22: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 100 block Queen Annes Road, 8 a.m. Jan. 10-8 a.m. Feb. 10: fraud in the amount of $9,849 reported; case active.
- 3013 E. 10th St. 9:30 a.m. Feb. 18-10:08 a.m. Feb. 22: tools valued at $1,400 stolen from vehicle at Hastings Ford; case inactive.
- 600 block Legacy Court, 1 p.m.- 4:30 p.m. Feb. 22: break-in at residence. Damage to structural property valued at $350; case inactive.
- 1600 block East Wright Road, 3:49 p.m. Feb. 22: debit card fraud reported; case active.
- 3140 Evans St., 7 p.m. Feb. 22: router valued at $79.99 stolen from Best Buy. Merchandise recovered; case closed by arrest.
- 1800 block Hopkins Road, 8:08 p.m. Feb. 22: burglary at residence. Television valued at $150 stolen; case inactive.