Man found shot after car hits apartment building

Repairs were underway at The District at Tar River, 1806 E. First St., Monday morning after a car struck an apartment overnight. A resident was injured and the driver of the vehicle, Aveon Isaiah Collins-Smith, 25, was discovered to have suffered a gunshot wound to the chest police said. Collins-Smith died at ECU Health Medical Center later Monday.

 Pat Gruner/The Daily Reflector

Police report that a man was found shot and later died after his vehicle crashed into a Greenville apartment building early this morning.

A news release from the Greenville Police Department said officers responded shortly after midnight to The District at Tar River, 1806 E. First St., Apt. S1, in reference to a vehicle colliding with a building and a report of shots fired.


