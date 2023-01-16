Repairs were underway at The District at Tar River, 1806 E. First St., Monday morning after a car struck an apartment overnight. A resident was injured and the driver of the vehicle, Aveon Isaiah Collins-Smith, 25, was discovered to have suffered a gunshot wound to the chest police said. Collins-Smith died at ECU Health Medical Center later Monday.
Police report that a man was found shot and later died after his vehicle crashed into a Greenville apartment building early this morning.
A news release from the Greenville Police Department said officers responded shortly after midnight to The District at Tar River, 1806 E. First St., Apt. S1, in reference to a vehicle colliding with a building and a report of shots fired.
Officers found that a 2000 Nissan Maxima had collided with the apartment and that its driver, identified as Aveon Isaiah Collins-Smith, 25, of Greenville, was suffering an apparent gunshot wound to the chest, the release said.
The release said life-saving measures were attempted at the scene, but Collins-Smith died of his injuries at the hospital.
The resident of the apartment was home at the time of the crash and transported to ECU Health as well with non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the incident, the release said. Neither he nor Collins-Smith are East Carolina University students, according to the release.
Collins-Smith's shooting remains under investigation and the release said it appears targeted. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Peterson at 329-4315 or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 758-7777.
The death is the third homicide investigated in Greenville so far this year. Two men have been arrested in the other two cases.
Savion Moore, 18, was arrested for the Jan. 1 shooting death of Deshawn Roundtree, 32, at the Copper Beech Apartments.
George Tyson III, 35, was arrested Saturday in the stabbing death of Broderick Harris, 34, who was found injured and later died at ECU Health.
Twenty-one homicides were investigated in Pitt County in 2022.