Shooting injures two at Greenville apartment complex The Daily Reflector Jun 6, 2022 A man and woman were shot late Sunday night in the pool area of Southgate Apartments in Greenville, police said.Greenville Police responded about 11 p.m. to the apartment complex, which are located on Merry Lane, off of East Arlington Boulevard south of Red Banks Road.A 37-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were found shot and transported to ECU Health Medical Center for treatment.A spokesperson for the police department said the man suffered serious injuries. The woman's injuries were non-life-threatening.The department said detectives have developed strong leads through a preliminary investigation, which indicates the shooting was targeted.The two victims were believed to be visiting the complex for a party.The investigation is ongoing. Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566.