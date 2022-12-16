A man arrested for firing his gun into an occupied vehicle on a Greenville roadway said that he was fired at first, but the city’s police department said camera footage disputes this claim and that many weapons including an explosive were found in his Allen Road residence.

The police department reported that on Dec. 9 about 8 p.m. Jeffery Michael Phelps, 34, fired his weapon into an occupied car at the intersection of Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. The shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute between Phelps and the victim, the department said.


