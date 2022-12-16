A man arrested for firing his gun into an occupied vehicle on a Greenville roadway said that he was fired at first, but the city’s police department said camera footage disputes this claim and that many weapons including an explosive were found in his Allen Road residence.
The police department reported that on Dec. 9 about 8 p.m. Jeffery Michael Phelps, 34, fired his weapon into an occupied car at the intersection of Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. The shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute between Phelps and the victim, the department said.
Phelps was located at 1680 Allen Road shortly after where police served warrants, police said. He was charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property, assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm in the city limits and possession of a firearm by a felon.
An email sent by Phelps to The Daily Reflector said that a person in the other vehicle fired on him first and the he was acting is self-defense.
“I don’t understand how somebody could shoot at me and my wife in heavy traffic and get away with it,” Phelps said in the email, edited for punctuation. “I shot back because I had to. I shot three shots low into the front of the car to get him to take cover so he would stop firing at me and my wife. I did not want to hit anybody.”
He said police should be able to match the ballistics of the bullets. “I don’t understand why they did not do that yet. I don’t understand why they didn’t count the amount of bullets in my gun to show I only fired three shots, because that’s all that’s missing out of my wife’s magazine.”
Phelps further claimed that in a Facebook video following the incident, the victim can be heard firing gunshots into the side of his own car in order to make it appear that Phelps had attempted to shoot into the vehicle. Phelps said he has proof he was not in the area at that time and asked anyone who was there to come forward to provide proof that the victim shot his own vehicle.
A spokeswoman for the department said that camera footage in the area corroborates the victim’s claims that Phelps was the aggressor and that the victim did not fire back. She said there is no evidence that the victim shot into his own vehicle.
Phelps went on to say that the gun he used belonged to his wife and that she initially drew it to defend herself from the victim. He said he took it from her because “she was shaking and could barely pull the slide back” before he opened fire.
“My wife is a law-abiding citizen, who has no criminal background. She’s had the same job for 10 years. All I was doing was protecting her; this is all wrong,” Phelps wrote. “Somebody please has to come forward that has seen this happen. There has to be camera footage somewhere showing them getting out of their car when I was behind them beeping the horn for them to get out of my way because they were blocking me and I was scared to go around because they had a gun. When the wife of the other guy got out the car, my wife told me to go as I drove around. He fired on me and I got stuck in traffic. A ... sitting duck, I was forced to fire back. I had no choice.”
Phelps also said the victim has been threatening him and his wife over a period of months. He said that there were minors in the victim’s vehicle and court documents list four victims for the charges related to the shooting. The document did not specify ages.
A previous story incorrectly reported information about a weapon confiscated from Phelps’ home. A report did not indicate he was armed, only that a handgun was seized. Phelps said the gun was in a safe.
Greenville police said later that when officers executed a search warrant at the Allen Road residence, “numerous” firearms and a grenade were located. The State Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene to transport the grenade and detonate it, the department said. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating the incident, they added.
Phelps has prior charges for communicating threats as well as harassing phone calls, which he said were fabricated by the victim’s mother.