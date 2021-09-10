Five people are in police custody following reports of shots fired in Greenville last night.
The Greenville Police Department on Thursday night said that officers responded to the Moyewood housing community at approximately 8:45 p.m. A ShotSpotter alert indicated multiple rounds fired at the scene.
There were no injuries reported as of 10:17 p.m. Thursday.
When officers attempted to stop a vehicle leaving the immediate area, the vehicle fled. Officers pursued until the vehicle stopped on Dickinson Avenue near Spring Forest Road.
Three of the five occupants fled on foot. Two were apprehended after a brief foot chase. A drone was used to locate the final suspect in a nearby wooded area.
The five were arrested and remain in police custody. Two guns and shell casings were recovered according to the department.
As of Thursday night, officers were still processing the scene. A spokesperson for the department said the names of suspects will be released sometime Friday morning.