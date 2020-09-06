An East Carolina University Student who was killed while interning with the State Highway Patrol last month has been posthumously awarded the title of Honorary Trooper, while an investigation into the wreck continues.
Michael Steven Higgins, 22, of Hertford, was a senior pursuing a criminal justice degree. He was riding with a trooper near Grimesland on Aug. 22 when they began a pursuit of a drunken driving suspect on Smithtown Road.
A crash report obtained Friday indicated Trooper Omar Romero was driving 110 mph and lost control in a curve. The vehicle traveled off of the roadway right onto the shoulder, striking a utility pole, a fence and two large trees on the passenger side.
The speed limit on Smithtown Road is 55 mph. The crash report said Romero, who has been with the patrol for two years, exceeded a safe speed to negotiate the curve.
Higgins was trapped inside the vehicle, according to the report, and died at the scene. Romero also was injured.
Higgins was participating in the patrol’s college internship program. State Highway Patrol commander Col. Glenn McNeil called the incident “tragic.”
“Our college interns are a part of the patrol family, and we are in mourning as we have lost one of our own beloved members,” McNeill said in a news release. “I extend my sincerest condolences to the Higgins family, to the faculty and students of East Carolina University and to anyone who had the privileged opportunity to know Michael.”
Public information officer Sgt. Michael Baker said on Aug. 24 the driver Romero and Higgins were pursuing was still at large. He said the patrol is conferring with the district attorney’s office and once the investigation is completed, charges may be brought. None have yet been filed.
Romero has been placed on administrative duty for an unspecified amount of time, Baker said. The incident likely will result in an examination of the patrol’s internship program, he said.
“Anytime we have an event such as this occur, we definitely review our practices in relation to how we conduct our internship program or how we conduct any type of policies and procedures that would govern this type of situation,” Baker said. “But as far as any changes, I do not know.”
The patrol did not respond Friday to requests for an update on the investigation.
Higgins also was a graduate Perquimans County High School, where he had been a captain on the soccer team. A news release issued by the patrol Friday morning said he was recognized for his passion, character and desire to become apart of the law enforcement family during a celebration of life ceremony on Wednesday. The event took place in Elizabeth City.
McNeill presented Lisa Higgins, with a North Carolina state flag and certificate marking her son’s distinction of Honorary Trooper.
The patrol said in the release Higgins’ life and legacy will forever be stamped on the history of the State Highway Patrol, and his family will forever be in their hearts.
“Michael’s life showcased the character and drive it takes to answer a calling into the life of a public servant,” McNeill said. “His drive to join the law enforcement profession began long ago. It began with a heart for others, which is essential to serve. Michael did not idly await opportunity, he created opportunity. This was showcased through his chosen internship and that is something each of us could retain from his life.”