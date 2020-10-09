The Greenville Police Department charged a juvenile Wednesday in the weekend shooting death of a 17-year-old, the second juvenile charged in two days with murder.
Six people have now died in homicides in Pitt County since Sept. 20, including three since Saturday.
On’Teds Je’Ray Harris, 17, of Greenville was found suffering from a gunshot wound about 10 a.m. on Sunday in the doorway of a motel room at the Baymont Inn, at 3439 S. Memorial Drive.
He was transported to Vidant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, the department said in a news release.
The police department announced Thursday that a juvenile was taken into custody Wednesday night. The youth was charged with an open count of murder and was jailed at the N.C. Department of Juvenile Justice Detention Center in Greenville.
The suspect’s name and further details were not released. The investigation is ongoing.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday charged another juvenile with an open count of murder after a 13-year-old was shot on Tuesday.
The agency responded to a residence at 3928 Cobb Dail Road about 2 p.m. Elijah Lonnell Williams, 13, was suffering from a shotgun blast and later died of his injuries at Vidant Medical Center.
Other juveniles were also referred with charges related to the murder, as well as to other crimes, the sheriff’s office reported.
Further information was withheld due to the age of those involved, the agency reported. The investigation is ongoing.
Four more killings remain under investigation. Following are details that have been provided by law enforcement:
- Sept. 20: a 34-year-old woman was shot to death by her husband in front of the couple’s 14-year-old daughter, the sheriff’s office said. The two were separated.
Deputies were called to 2465 Askew Road Lane in the Bell Arthur area about 6:21 p.m. to the report a woman had been shot. Charly Warters Vebber, 34, was shot in the head at least three times, Kevin Paul Vebber, 38 of Greenville, the agency reported.
Vebber was charged with one count of first-degree murder and booked into the detention center under a secured bond of $4 million.
- Sept. 22: Tiyon Markivus Williams, 20, was shot in the doorway of Apt. 712 at The Davis Apartments, 3645 E. 10th Street about 3:30 p.m. He was transported to Vidant Medical Center in a private vehicle and died at the hospital.
Justin Kevondre Breland, 20, was inside the apartment and charged with possession of firearm by felon, probation violation and drug charges in connection to the case, according to Greenville police.
He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center on Sept. 24 under a $300,000 bond.
No one has been charged with murder in the shooting at this time.
- Sept. 28: A Greenville man was charged in the stabbing death of his girlfriend after showing up at the detention center and reporting the crime.
Kelby Ivan Cox, 52, showed up to the Pitt County Magistrates Office at 1 a.m. and said he stabbed his girlfriend. Officers went to their residence at 3209 Summer Place and discovered 46-year-old Maynette Herbert had died from apparent knife wounds.
Cox was charged with an open count of murder and jailed under s $2 million secured bond.
- Oct. 3: