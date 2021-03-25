Greenville Police followed their noses to an arrest Tuesday.
Officers responding to an unrelated service call encountered Cario Arrington, 44, of Greenville at the 1900 block of Kennedy Circle. According to the department, the officers noticed an odor of marijuana which they questioned him about.
Arrington was searched by officers who found in his pockets a digital scale, plastic bags and approximately 50 grams of marijuana.
Arrington was arrested for felony possession with the intent to sell or distribute as well as possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held under a $5,000 bond at the Pitt County Detention Center for the paraphernalia charge and received no bond for the possession.
Greenville
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
3300 block Frontgate Drive, 5:08 p.m., March 23: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; break-in with the intent to terrorize or cause bodily harm noted on incident report; case active.
- 3900 block Nantucket Road, 5:47 p.m., March 23: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
Pitt County
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 3400 block U.S. 258, Fountain, 2:57 a.m., March 24: break-in vehicle at residence; $100 in cash stolen; case active.
- 1800 block L.T. Hardee Road, Greenville, 2:46 p.m., March 23: break-in at residence; various credit cards and $1,000 in cash stolen; case active.
- 2400 block Doc Loftin Road, Ayden, 10:58 a.m., March 23: fraud reported at residence; case unfounded per reports.
Assaults
1100 block Jolly Ole Field Road, Grifton, 3:36 p.m., March 23: woman assaulted at residence by unknown person; case cleared.