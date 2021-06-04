A Greene County man has been arrested and jailed in Pitt County for 12 crimes related to child pornography.
An investigation was initiated by detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office after they received a tip, a news release from the agency said.
Martin Eugene Sutton, 52, of 2956 N.C. 903, Snow Hill, was arrested in Lenoir County Thursday and charged with 12 counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The incidents took place between Sept. 30, 2019, and Jan. 28, 2020, an arrest warrant said. The sheriff’s office said that the incidents occurred in Pitt County.
Sutton was found to have digital still images and videos depicting graphic sexual content between minors. According to a warrant, his victims ages ranged from approximately 5 to 16 years of age.
The warrant for Sutton was issued on May 21.
Sutton is being held on a $1 million secured bond in the Pitt County Detention Center.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 4064 Old Tar Road, Winterville, 9:10 a.m., June 3: prescription pills stolen from Plant and See Nursery; case active.
- 1600 block Edwards Farm Road, Greenville, 9:08 p.m., June 3: woman defrauded of $1,760 cash via internet; case active.
- 5000 block Grace Lowe Drive, Farmville, 9:12 p.m., June 3: break in at residence; case active.
- 3600 block Ghost Hollow Road, Farmville, 10:52 p.m., June 3: vehicle title stolen; case active.
- 4900 block Gum Swamp Road, Ayden, 2:45 a.m., June 4: Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun valued at $500 stolen from
- residence; case active.
- 2300 block Doc Loftin Road, Ayden, 6:21 p.m., June 2: blue 2006 Ford Escape valued at $1,350 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
- 5600 block Sandy Ridge Road, Washington, 2:42 a.m., June 4: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 2800 block Schooner Lane, Grimesland, 3:49 p.m., June 3: woman threatened by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 1400 block N.C. 118, Grifton, 7:08 p.m., June 3: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 600 block Holland Road, Greenville, 1:56 a.m., June 4: woman assaulted at residence; case active.