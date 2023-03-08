A Snow Hill man who laundered COVID-19 money was sentenced to over two years in federal prison Wednesday, the Eastern District of North Carolina reported.

A news release said that Dexter Maurice Duncan, 24, received a 31-month prison sentence and was ordered to pay restitution for laundering Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) money from the government. Duncan pleaded guilty on Nov. 8, 2022.

Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566.