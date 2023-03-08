...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
A Snow Hill man who laundered COVID-19 money was sentenced to over two years in federal prison Wednesday, the Eastern District of North Carolina reported.
A news release said that Dexter Maurice Duncan, 24, received a 31-month prison sentence and was ordered to pay restitution for laundering Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) money from the government. Duncan pleaded guilty on Nov. 8, 2022.
The release said Duncan conspired with others and used stolen identities to set up fictional businesses. He then applied for EIDL funding and diverted the accrued $180,988 to accounts he owned or controlled. The release said Duncan was unemployed but was known to live a “lavish” life.
Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan. The Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Lisa K. Labresh prosecuted the case the release said.