Greenville law enforcement said parents could expect an added law enforcement presence at the area’s schools in light of a threatening social media post that named schools in Pitt, Wayne and other North Carolina counties.
The Greenville Police Department on Wednesday took to social media to let the public know of a school threat social media post that had spread across numerous school districts in eastern North Carolina.
Department officials said that the post appeared to have originated in Wayne County and that a 13-year-old was arrested for posting it.
WRAL News in Raleigh reported that the 13-year-old was arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office after investigators linked Instagram story posts to the suspect.
The teen was arrested and charged on a juvenile petition for communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property.
However, GPD said that the post had been modified following the arrest to include names of other schools, including ones in Pitt County.
“While we do not believe the threats are credible, and the person responsible for the original post is in custody, we are still looking into who may have modified the original post, as they too will be held accountable,” the social media post said.
Despite the belief that the threat is a hoax, police said there would be added law enforcement presence at area schools as “extra reassurance for students, staff and parents.”