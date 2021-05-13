SPRING HOPE — A 33-year-old Spring Hope man has been arrested and charged with homicide after the Wednesday morning stabbing death of his mother.
Officers from the Spring Hope Police Department responded about 10:07 a.m. Wednesday to the scene on the 300 block of North Walnut Street in Spring Hope. They were called to the home in reference to an unknown circumstance but arrived to find 60-year-old Mildred Allen Frazier with multiple stab wounds to her upper body, Spring Hope Police Chief Nathan Gant said Wednesday.
Nash County Emergency Services were called to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.
Joshua Frazier, the son of the victim, was still at the scene when officers arrived. After an initial investigation, Joshua Frazier was taken into custody without incident, Gant said in a statement.
“At this time, a motive for the incident is unknown,” Gant said Wednesday night in a news release. “However, the investigation revealed that both individuals were known to each other as the victim is the mother of the suspect. With the assistance of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, the crime scene was thoroughly processed, and the murder weapon has been recovered.”
Detectives obtained a first-degree warrant against Joshua Frazier, Gant said. He was jailed without bond in the Nash County Detention Center.
His first court appearance is scheduled for today in District Court in Nashville.
Gant said the investigation into the homicide continues.
“This was an isolated incident, with no on-going threat to the public or surrounding community,” Gant said in his statement. “This is still an on-going investigation.”
While Gant said in an interview Wednesday that he could not comment on the mental state of the suspect, Michael Edwards, a next-door neighbor to the Frazier home, said Joshua Frazier was known in the community to have a history of mental illness.
“I have known the guy for a little while and he has some mental issues,” Edwards said. “I don’t think he should have been in this town because of his mental issues.”
Edwards said Frazier lived at the home with his mother, father and several other family members. He said Wednesday that he was appalled to come home to learn what had happened in the home next door.
“I came home and heard about this and it makes me mad. The lady was real nice, and this is a peaceful neighborhood. Nobody in this neighborhood messes with nobody,” he said.
Edwards was especially upset to learn that the mother of the family was the victim of the homicide.
“It makes me so mad that he killed his mama because my daddy just died from COVID-19. If I ever see him again, I am afraid I might hurt him because you aren’t supposed to kill your mama. I take that to the heart. When you kill a mama, you are a sick man,” Edwards said.
Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Bell of the Spring Hope Police Department at 252-478-5197 or via email at twbell@springhope.net.