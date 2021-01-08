SNOW HILL — The State Highway Patrol continues to seek more information regarding a suspected hit and run that claimed the life of Hookerton resident James Lee Goodyear, 51.
Goodyear was found about noon on Jan. 1 lying face-down in a water filled ditch alongside N.C. 123 in Greene County, according to patrol administrative specialist Wanda Clark.
According to the medical examiner, Goodyear had been deceased for approximately 12 to 18 hours before his body was found.
An investigation is ongoing and autopsy pending. Anyone with information regarding Goodyear’s death contact the patrol at 237-5294.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department on Thursday released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 500 block South Square Drive, 4 p.m. Jan. 5-10:23 a.m. Jan. 6: firearms valued at $500 stolen; case inactive.
- 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 4:56 p.m. Jan. 6: clothes valued at $2,936 stolen from Belk, later recovered; case cleared by arrest.
Assaults
- 3800 block South Memorial Drive, 10:13 p.m. Jan. 7; 40-year-old man assaulted with knife or cutting instrument in parking area; investigation is ongoing.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 800 block Porter Road, Greenville, 7:20 a.m. Jan. 6: drill and impact gun valued at a total of $601 stolen; case active.
- 600 block McDonald Street, Simpson, 9:01 p.m. Jan. 5-1:02 p.m. Jan. 6: $300 stolen from vehicle; case active.
Assaults
500 block Sweet Gum Grove Church Road, Bethel, 4:35 p.m. Jan. 6: woman assaulted by strangulation by spouse; case active.