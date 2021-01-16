As Greenville grows, Greenville Fire-Rescue is growing with it.
With more tall buildings going up in downtown and elsewhere in the city, the department needed a ladder tall enough to reach them and a truck nimble enough to get around them.
Chief Eric Griffin said a new tractor drawn aerial apparatus, commonly known as a tiller truck, is designed to do just that.
“We got a lot of growth that’s going on in the city of Greenville, especially in the downtown, uptown area. We see a lot of infield growth that Greenville’s going through, which is a great thing. This truck is part of that vision for the future,” Griffin said.
The $1.8 million dollar truck introduced to the public on Friday will respond to the majority of fires in the city, especially in the downtown area or any area where the department will need to get into a tight spot.
The truck’s back wheels can turn opposite from the front wheels, allowing operators to navigate the long rig into a narrow space, Griffin said.
With the equipment on the new truck, it can fill the roles of Rescue 1 and Tower 1, which share staffing. Firefighter-medics will no longer have to switch trucks. The truck also has a 107 foot ladder.
The new truck also may help improve the department’s fire rating in the future, Griffin said, possibly reducing the cost of insurance for city residents.
“This tiller truck represents Greenville, it represents the council and the city manager, other than that, the strategic view to make sure that we’re prepared for the future,” Griffin said.
Firefighters began their first of many months of training with the apparatus behind the Save-A-Lot grocery on Dickinson Avenue on Friday. Operators carefully navigated the long truck through cones to practice in tight spaces. Trainers came from Washington state to teach staff how to drive the rig.
It will be five to six months until training is completed and the truck is up and running, Griffin said. Training will take place both on the course and on the road.
The initial tiller driver and operation training was scheduled to wrap up today. Fire-Rescue personnel along with staff from the Public Works attended.
Training included a classroom session, rodeo cone obstacle course, street driving scenarios and a train-the-trainer session.
Fire-Rescue received the truck in November and it has been at the fire department’s storage warehouse until they could training could start, Griffin said.
The truck eventually will be housed downtown at Station No. 1, but not before the city expands the facility to accommodate the 65-foot truck.
The City Council on Jan. 11 awarded Muter Construction of Zebulon a $621,500 contract to build a bay expansion at the fire-rescue headquarters.
The work will extend the existing three center bays. Funding is available for the project without disrupting the schedule for the new Station 7 in southern Greenville, officials said.