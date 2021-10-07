A man is in police custody after stealing a delivery truck, striking an SUV and crashing through the side of a building on Memorial Drive.
The Greenville Police Department said shortly before 10:30 a.m. Thursday officers responded to reports that a man had taken a FedEx delivery truck on Memorial Drive near the Medical District.
The driver told police he was in the center lane heading south and attempting to merge into traffic when the man approached the side of the vehicle and began shaking the door.
The driver, fearing for his safety, exited the vehicle and left the scene. He was not harmed, the department reported.
The man drove away, crossing the intersection of Stantonsburg Road into oncoming traffic, according to police. He struck an SUV with a mother and her son, around 9 or 10 years old, inside.
He also drove through a utility box on the sidewalk and a copse of trees in front of CVS pharmacy, 700 S. Memorial, across from Cookout. The truck then went through a wire fence and struck a brick wall at the neighboring Taylor Warehousing building.
Police said the suspect exited the FedEx truck and ran back toward the SUV he had struck and attempted to pull the juvenile passenger from the vehicle. A bystander intervened as officers arrived and the suspect was arrested without further incident.
“We relied heavily on witness accounts and surveillance videos to piece together everything that happened,” said Kristen Hunter, GPD public information officer. “The mother and child have been taken to Vidant where, fortunately, it appears they have non-life threatening injuries. The suspect involved in this was not injured as far as we can tell but he was taken to Vidant for a mental evaluation.”
The suspect is a black male in his 30s, Hunter said.
A contractor for the damaged building, Anthony Simmons, said that damage looks to be in the $25-$30,000 range. The vehicle struck a load-bearing wall at enough speed to create a hole.
“That was 12-inch block and brick,” Simmons said.
A suspect identification and charges are expected later today.