...INCREASED FIRE DANGER IN EFFECT FOR MOST OF EASTERN NORTH
CAROLINA TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
The combination of low fuel moistures, low relative humidity of
20 to 25 percent, and westerly winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon will lead to increased fire danger across
eastern NC tomorrow afternoon into early evening.
Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses,
dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the
potential to spread fire quickly.
A Rocky Mount man was arrested in an October break-in after someone logged into a streaming service from a TV that had been stolen from the residence, the Pitt County Sheriff's Office reported.
Leroy Rogers faces multiple charges in the incident, which occurred on Oct. 10 at a residence on North Grimesland Bridge Road, east of Greenville, the agency reported in a news release. The victim reported several items were stolen in the break-in.
The victim contacted deputies again on Feb. 27 after receiving a message from a streaming app that indicated someone had logged into the account, the release said. Detectives determined that the streaming account was downloaded onto a TV that had been stolen in October.
The release said the person in possession of the TV had just purchased it from a local pawnshop; the release did not explain how that was determined.
Detectives learned that Rogers pawned the TV on the same day as the break-in, the release said. Warrants were obtained, and he was arrested on April 11 in Edgecombe County, where he was released after posting a $10,000 bond.
Rogers was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm and obtaining property by false pretenses. An investigation is ongoing.