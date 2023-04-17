Leroy Rogers

Leroy Rogers

 Bobby Burns Staff Writer

A Rocky Mount man was arrested in an October break-in after someone logged into a streaming service from a TV that had been stolen from the residence, the Pitt County Sheriff's Office reported.

Leroy Rogers faces multiple charges in the incident, which occurred on Oct. 10 at a residence on North Grimesland Bridge Road, east of Greenville, the agency reported in a news release. The victim reported several items were stolen in the break-in.

