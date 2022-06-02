A juvenile has been charged for making social media threats about a shooting at Bethel School last week, authorities said Thursday, the third such incident reported in the wake of a school shooting that killed 21 in Texas.
Bethel Elementary went on lockdown from 1:37-3:30 p.m. May 26, two days after an 18-year-old armed with a military-style assault rifle killed two teachers and 19 children at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said that decision was made after the administration was notified by a student about a social media message alleging a shooting was to happen that day at the school.
The sheriff’s office and Bethel Police responded to the school to provide security and investigate the incident. Greenville Police also assisted in the investigation, Thursday’s news release said.
A juvenile was determined to have made the threat, though the release said the campus is not believed to have been in any danger. The juvenile was charged with a county of communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property.
Tom McClellan, public information officer for Pitt County Schools, confirmed that the student attended Bethel Elementary, a K-8 school. The student’s age was not released.
The sheriff’s office said no further information is being released on account of the suspect’s juvenile status.
A 15-year-old J.H. Rose High School student is also facing charges after a threatened shooting at his school the day after the Uvalde massacre.
D.H. Conley student Sha’Niyah Pittman, 18, was charged with a felony count of communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property the following day after the school was placed on precautionary lockdown and investigated by detectives with the sheriff’s office major crimes and special operations units. Sheriff Paula Dance was on the scene for that investigation.
The Uvalde incident followed a May 14 mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, where another 18-year-old armed with an assault rifle killed 10 people at a grocery store.
Then on Wednesday, another gunman with an AR-style rifle killed his surgeon and three other people at a Tulsa, Oklahoma, medical office before killing himself, the Associated Press reported.
The U.S. House on Thursday began debate on legislations that would raise the age limit for purchasing semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21. The bill also would make it a federal offense to import, manufacture or possess large-capacity magazines and would create a grant program to buy back such magazines.
The White House also announced that President Joe Biden on Thursday would give a prime-time speech about the shootings and his plans to press Congress “to pass commonsense laws to combat the epidemic of gun violence that is taking lives every day.”