...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
A Farmville Central High School student arrested on charges of bringing a handgun onto school property is in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $15,000 bond.
Demayjon Dyzheer Williams, 18, of Walnut Street in Farmville is charged with carrying a concealed gun, possession of a stolen firearm and having a gun on educational property.
Williams was arrested Tuesday after after a social media post triggered a lockdown and search at the school about 12:35 p.m., authorities reported.
An investigation initiated and conducted by the Farmville Police Department and school system security produced additional information about a weapon possibly being present on the high school campus, the school system reported.
Following a brief search, the weapon was discovered and confiscated by law enforcement officers without incident, the release said.
The police department, which supplies resource officers at the school and dispatched additional officers, reported Tuesday a handgun was located in the possession of an 18-year-old student.
Chief Jeffery Spencer on Wednesday confirmed Williams was the student. He said the investigation is active and additional charges are possible and could not comment further.
“We are appreciative of the observant and diligent actions of FPD and school administrators, who followed protocols to help ensure the safety of our students and staff,” the school system release said.
The school remained in modified lockdown status until 2:35 p.m.