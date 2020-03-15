A man was charged with impaired driving on March 5 after he hit a pedestrian on Memoiral Drive just south of Stantonsburg Road, according to the Greenville Police Department.
The incident occurred about 7 p.m. at South Village Drive. Nathaniel Lee Brown III of Tyson Street was walking across Memorial from the Speedway store, the crash report said.
He stopped briefly on a concrete median, began crossing the southbound lanes then was hit by Toyota passenger car traveling south at 45 mph, according to the crash report.
The car was driven by, Jerry Mullins, 68, of 104 Mosby Circle, the report said. Mullins was driving without headlights.
Mullins told police Brown crossed in front of him, but officers were not able to get a statement from Brown as his injuries were disabling, the crash report said.
Court documents said Mullins had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. Mullins was charged with driving while impaired. He also was charged with driving while license revoked and resisting a public officer.
Six other people also were charged with driving while impaired, according to court records and law enforcement reports available between March 2-7. In other cases, court documents indicate:
Douglas Michael Bacskay, 24, of 385 Cow Pen Landing Road, Vanceboro, was stopped at 1:20 a.m. on March 3 on the N.C. 11 Bypass near N.C. 102 by the Ayden Police Department. He had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol level was 0.12.
Racheal Brown, 27, of 2204 Marin Way, Greenville, was stopped at 2:06 a.m. on March 5 at Dickinson Avenue near Memorial Drive by the Greenville Police Department. She had red glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on her breath. She also was unsteady on her feet and drowsy in the magistrate’s office. Her blo
- od alcohol level was 0.20.
- Deshawn Malik Johnson, 24, of 3208 Boardwalk Lane, Greenville, was stopped at 11:37 p.m. on March 2 on U.S. 264 by the State Highway Patrol. He had red glassy eyes and odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol level was 0.09.
- Graciela Sofia Gomez Llata, 25, of 5101 S.W. 87th Ave, Cooper City, Fla., was stopped at 12:45 a.m. on March 3 at Charles Boulevard near 10th Street by the Greenville Police Department. She had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on her breath. She also was uncooperative with the officer and refused a breath test.
Jeffery Wayne Whitley, 59, 1147 Mimosa Lane, was stopped at 11:30 a.m. on March 7 at N.C. 43 by Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. He sped away and tried to elude officers, had red eyes and failed a sobriety test. His blood alcohol level was not available.