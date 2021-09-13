Police are investigating a shooting that wounded three people outside a Waffle House early Sunday and an armed robbery at an ECU dorm several hours later.
The Greenville Police Department reported the robbery occurred about 3:30 a.m. outside of the business at 1930 S.E. Greenville Boulevard south of 10th St.
Officers responding to a call of shots fired at the restaurant stopped a car leaving the scene, a news release said. A woman in the car had been shoot.
A short time later, a second vehicle showed up at Vidant Medical Center with two men who had been shot, the release said. All of the injuries are considered non life-threatening.
Detectives are still in the early stages of the investigation, the release said, but the shooting appears to have been the result of an altercation between multiple parties. No arrests were reported.
Alerts from the East Carolina University Police Department said one person has been arrested in an armed robbery that occurred about 5:08 a.m.outside of Fletcher Hall, which is near Fifth Street and Read Circle.
The suspect pointed a handgun and demanded a purse from the victim, the alert said. The man then ran across Fifth Street where he got in a vehicle and left the area. The victim was not injured.
A second alert posted about 5:15 p.m. reported the man had been arrested. Further details were not provided.
Anyone with information about either incident is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers (252) 758-7777.