Protesters marched through the Grimesland neighborhood where a man was shot and killed on Jan. 1, calling for Pitt County authorities to arrest the person who pulled the trigger or face more demonstrations.
Family and friends of Brandon Hardy, 38, walked the 3300 block of Alvin Road carrying signs calling for an arrest to be made in the shooting. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office completed its investigation without making an arrest and said the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office must decide whether Robert Green, the man who shot Hardy, will be charged.
A Jan. 27 news release from the sheriff’s office said Hardy was shot and killed by Green after he entered the home of Belinda Matthews on Alvin Road with a key after 3 a.m. It said Hardy was armed and assaulted Green after finding him talking with Matthews in her bedroom.
The release cited phone records from Dec. 31 showing that Matthews had invited Hardy to her home to celebrate New Year’s Eve and that the two exchanged texts between 8:48 p.m. and 12:46 a.m. on Jan. 1. The sheriff’s office said that Hardy failed to arrive by midnight and Matthews texted him that she was ending their relationship.
After marching to the area of Matthews’ home, Hardy’s family addressed those assembled. Belinda Anderson, Hardy’s mother, said that she had a new piece of evidence in the case — a video. Keith Cooper, a friend and spokesperson for the family, showed the video to The Daily Reflector.
The footage, from an area said to be Matthews’ patio, shows a man identified by the family as Robert Green stumbling out of a door. He says “What’s up” as he walks down a set of stairs. A woman’s voice can be heard off screen screaming “Brandon” repeatedly.
Cooper said that other cameras around the home were turned off on the night in question.
The family also showed The Daily Reflector the interior of Hardy’s BMW. What appears to be bloody fingerprint is barely visible on the vehicle’s dash just above the steering wheel. On the passenger’s side there are also visible brownish-red splatters on the vehicle’s headlining.
A family member of Hardy said that weeks prior to the shooting, Matthews had arrived at Hardy's home and broken out windows and mirrors of the BMW. Law enforcement was not contacted in that situation.
Anderson and her daughter, Jessica Anderson, Hardy’s sister, said that the sheriff’s office had reached out to them over the past week asking for any other information they have in the case.
At the protest, Hardy’s cousin Pamela Ward called on Faris Dixon, Pitt County District Attorney, and Sheriff Paula Dance to remember that their constituents are monitoring the case closely.
“As my sign says, I will remember in November,” Ward told the group. “We march today and we march to the polls in November. If you are not doing your job, I do not care if you are black, white or purple, if you are not doing your job … I know that Paula Dance is coming up on her new campaign. I know that Faris Dixon is about to come on his campaign. If we do not get justice, honest answers in here, I cannot speak for my family but I will speak for myself, I will throw my political vote to whoever is their opponent, whether it is a Republican, independent or Libertarian or whoever it is. You will not continue to be in office and make promises to people of color or the people of this community and not stand by the promises they made.”
“We want justice, say his name,” Ward concluded, leading the assembled group to call as one “Brandon Hardy.”
Cooper has reached out to the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division to bring their attention to the matter. He said he expects to hear back from them soon.
Cooper also said that he and the family will be at the Pitt County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. to deliver a public address to the board.