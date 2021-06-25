A man suspected in the 2012 stabbing death of a beloved Greenville piano player has been arrested in New Bern for stabbing his wife multiple times.
Manuel Diaz, 36, was charged by the Greenville Police Department in 2014 after DNA evidence determined he was a suspect in the death of David “Tony” Knox, 57, at Knox’s home on Douglas Avenue near Sadie Saulter School.
The office of Pitt County District Attorney Faris Dixon dismissed the charge against Diaz in 2020 after deciding evidence likely would not bring a conviction in the case, Knox’s sister said on Thursday. The action would preserve the case for prosecution if more evidence surfaced, she was told.
Diaz is now charged in the June 15 stabbing of his wife in the 100 block of Craven Terrace in New Bern, the police department there reports. She has been in critical condition at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville after suffering multiple stab wounds.
New Bern police said their investigation led them to Diaz. He was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or seriously injure.
Knox was found dead at his home at 908 Douglas Ave. by a relative about 4 p.m. on May 12, 2012. An autopsy showed he had been stabbed 20 times and suffered head injuries.
The killing remained unsolved for more than two years until Greenville investigators received test results of DNA found in Knox’s car, which was missing after his death.
The car was recovered two days later at a business on Greenville Boulevard, police said at the time. That DNA along with other evidence linked the case to Diaz.
A grand jury indicted Diaz on Sept. 14, 2014. He already was in custody at Pitt County Detention Center, where he was awaiting trial for a strong-armed robbery charge. Officers served Diaz with a warrant for first-degree murder the next day.
Knox played the piano and organ at church and community events. He was scheduled to play the piano on the day he died but never showed up, police and family said in 2014.
Rhonda Ridley, who was Knox’s niece and lived next door to him, said in 2014 that her uncle helped people out and sometimes took in homeless people. He had been trying to help Diaz, she said.
“All the elderly people knew him, and he would take them grocery shopping, help them pay their bills,” Ridley said. “Every Sunday morning, he was at church playing the organ.”
The relatives never gave up hope that someone would be charged in Knox’s death, and they called Ridley regularly to ask if she had heard anything new about the case, she said.
On Thursday, Mary Knox-Thomas said that she was told the dismissal was an attempt to avoid Diaz taking advantage of double jeopardy.
“I was told last fall that there was a lack of evidence if it went to trial,” Knox-Thomas said. “They told me if they took him to trial and he was not convicted, they would be unable to charge him again in the event that more evidence came forward due to double jeopardy.”
Knox-Thomas said that she “definitely wanted him punished,” for the crime. However, she understood that a possibility of someone speaking up could mean the difference between justice for her brother and a man she thinks killed him walking free.
Still, she is confused as to the case’s dismissal.
“A television was taken and was proven to be taken by him,” Knox-Thomas said. “He was known to be in the house.”
District Attorney Faris Dixon declined requests to discuss the matter. On Friday, his office sent the following statement.
“The dismissal entered on Jan. 21, 2020, does not preclude the defendant being recharged with that offense in the future. We are aware of and monitoring the situation in Craven County with Mr. Diaz. It is not appropriate to comment further at this time.”
Diaz is being held under a $600,000 bond at the Craven County jail.
“I hope they can do more with him in New Bern than we did in Greenville,” Knox-Thomas said.