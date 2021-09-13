East Carolina University Police have identified the suspect arrested in a Sunday morning armed robbery on campus.
A release from the department said that Jamarcus Patterson, 28, of 3828 Sterling Point Drive, Winterville, was arrested Sunday afternoon.
The release said that Patterson is not an ECU student.
Patterson was connected to an armed robbery that occurred about 5:08 a.m. outside of Fletcher Hall, which is near Fifth Street and Reade Circle.
Patterson reportedly pointed a handgun and demanded a purse from a female ECU student, the alert said. He then ran across Fifth Street where he got in a vehicle and left the area. The victim was not injured.
ECU Police worked with Greenville Police to coordinate a joint investigation leading to the identification and arrest of Patterson.
Patterson was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. He remains in custody at the Pitt County Detention Center without bond.
Patterson has a prior conviction in New Hanover County for robbery from June of 2015. He was also convicted of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to seriously injure in 2015.