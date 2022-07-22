A Williamston man who on Wednesday was arrested after allegedly forcing a woman at gunpoint to flee police through Martin and Pitt counties has been released from ECU Health Medical Center, where he was admitted after complaining of chest pains.

A social media post by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday said that at 4:13 p.m. deputies and officers with the Williamston Police Department launched a joint operation to arrest Vonderrick Ramond Cutler, 40, of 1296 White Road, on outstanding felony charges of four counts assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, four counts possession of a firearm by a felon and a count of felony flee to elude arrest.


