A Williamston man who on Wednesday was arrested after allegedly forcing a woman at gunpoint to flee police through Martin and Pitt counties has been released from ECU Health Medical Center, where he was admitted after complaining of chest pains.
A social media post by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday said that at 4:13 p.m. deputies and officers with the Williamston Police Department launched a joint operation to arrest Vonderrick Ramond Cutler, 40, of 1296 White Road, on outstanding felony charges of four counts assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, four counts possession of a firearm by a felon and a count of felony flee to elude arrest.
Information was received that Cutler was a passenger in a 2001 blue Honda Accord traveling the area of White Street and North Haughton Street in Williamston when authorities attempted a stop. The car continued, the post said, driving north on N.C. 125 through Hamilton, to N.C. 903 and then south on N.C. 11.
During the drive on 903, a gun was tossed from the car and recovered, the post said.
The car eventually was stopped on N.C. 11 near Wellcome Middle School just inside Greenville, after multiple stop-sticks were deployed. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Police Department, Bethel Police Department and State Highway Patrol assisted in the investigation, the post said.
Cutler complained of chest pains and was transported to ECU Health Medical Center where he was later released and summarily processed at the Martin County Sheriff’s Office on all outstanding warrants, being placed under a $1.5 million secured bond. He was to appear in court Thursday.
The female driver of the car was initially taken into custody as well, the post said, but further investigation alleges she was being held at gunpoint and forced to drive the vehicle.
Cutler was further charged with first-degree kidnapping and another count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Cutler has prior arrests to include armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to seriously injure and burglary.