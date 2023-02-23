Greenville police took three people into custody Thursday night after an attempted robbery and shooting in the area of the ABC store near 10th Street and Greenville Boulevard.
The incident occurred about 7 p.m., the police department reported. Officers responded to a report of an attempted armed robbery of an individual in the parking lot of the ABC store, located in the University Square Shopping Center near Moseley Drive.
It was relayed to officers that the victim likely shot one of the suspects during the robbery attempt, a news release from the department said.
A short time later, officers observed a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description on Greenville Boulevard, near Golden Road, a short distance west of Moseley Drive.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but it did not stop, the news release said. Police pursued the vehicle to Haven Drive, farther west off of Greenville Boulevard behind the Greenville Convention Center. The occupants exited the car there and attempted to run away.
All three occupants were apprehended, the release said. One of the occupants was confirmed to be suffering from a gunshot wound.
That person was transported to ECU Health Medical Center where he is expected to make a full recovery, the release said. The other two were taken to police headquarters for questioning.
There have been no other reports of injuries, police said. The investigation is still in its very preliminary stages and more information will be released as it becomes available, police said.