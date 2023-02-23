Greenville police took three people into custody Thursday night after an attempted robbery and shooting in the area of the ABC store near 10th Street and Greenville Boulevard.

The incident occurred about 7 p.m., the police department reported. Officers responded to a report of an attempted armed robbery of an individual in the parking lot of the ABC store, located in the University Square Shopping Center near Moseley Drive.

