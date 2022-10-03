Elijah Daniel

Elijah Travis Roshon Daniel, 18

 Contributed photo

Greenville Police have identified an 18-year-old as a suspect in the death of a tobacco store clerk last week.

A news release from the department said detectives have obtained warrants charging Elijah Travis Roshon Daniel, 18, of Greenville with an open count of murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection to the death Zahran Jaghama, 44, on Wednesday.

