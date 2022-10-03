...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Greenville Police have identified an 18-year-old as a suspect in the death of a tobacco store clerk last week.
A news release from the department said detectives have obtained warrants charging Elijah Travis Roshon Daniel, 18, of Greenville with an open count of murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection to the death Zahran Jaghama, 44, on Wednesday.
Jaghama was assaulted at his job as a store clerk at Amigos Tobacco Shop on 112 N. Greene St. Reports said a patron found Jaghama suffering from injuries and that he was transported to ECU Health where he died.
Police confirmed that Jaghama was not shot but said they are not releasing what weapon used at this time.
Daniel was identified in part by cameras and community cooperation, the release said.
Police are urging anyone with information to contact the department at 329-4300 or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 758-7777.