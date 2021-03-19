A 17-year-old stole a fire truck from a station in southern Pitt County last week and drove it as far north as Greenville with lights and siren activated before he was located and detained in Simpson, authorities reported.
The incident began about noon on Wednesday at the Gardnerville Volunteer Fire Department, 9521 County Home Road east of Grifton near the Lenoir County line, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.
A report issued on Thursday said that a portable electronic fire radio valued at $1,000 and a red 2017 Ford F-250, denoted apparatus 4509, valued at $60,000 had been stolen from inside the station.
According to a news release issued Friday, evidence indicated the suspect was an unnamed 17-year-old.
The sheriff’s office reports that, while a deputy was taking the station’s report, a different deputy on patrol spotted the vehicle parked at a business in Simpson. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.
The sheriff’s office reports that the suspect is juvenile who has been released into the custody of their parent. Charges are being filed through the juvenile justice system.
The fire department took to social media to inform the public of the theft and return of the truck.
“Sometime before lunch an individual broke into our station and stole 4509,” a post on the the department’s Facebook page said. “That individual then proceeded to drive around Pitt County and in the City of Greenville with the lights and siren activated. This person was not a member of the fire department and we would like to apologize if this person caused anyone to almost be involved in an accident.”
The vehicle was not damaged, nor was any equipment.
The department noted in their post that they received calls from community members who noticed the truck out of place. The department also thanked the sheriff’s office for their help in “handling the situation.”