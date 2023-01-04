Greenville police arrested an 18-year-old in a Sunday shooting that killed a man and injured a woman at a Greenville apartment complex, the department announced Tuesday.
A news release from the department said Savion Isaiah Moore of Greenville was arrested at his residence on Beasley Drive without incident Tuesday.
Moore is accused of shooting and killing Deshawn Roundtree, 32, and injuring Kiaira Boomer, 21, at Roundtree’s residence in the Copper Beech Apartment complex, 2125 Silver Maple Lane Apt. 206.
Officers arrived on the scene about 4 a.m. in response to a possible shooting. Roundtree died on the steps outside the residence. Boomer was shot in the leg and transported to ECU Health Medical Center. Her injuries were not life-threatening, police said.
Police said they believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation.
Moore was charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and discharging a weapon into occupied property.
He was jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond the release said.
The release said the arrest was made by the department’s Major Crimes Unit, Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and Emergency Response Team and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Fugitive and Missing Person Task Force.
The shooting is among at least 20 violent incidents investigated at Copper Beach in the last year, according to a search of the police department’s database.
A 19-year-old wounded inside his apartment in the 2100 block of Copper Beech Way early on Aug. 21 was an innocent bystander when multiple shots were fired during a large gathering in the parking lot outside, the police department reported at the time.
No charges have been filed in that shooting but two people were arrested on unrelated charges, including one who fled the scene in a vehicle and led police on a high-speed chase through town.
Two vehicles and an apartment window also were damaged in the incident.
Foul play obvious
The police department on Tuesday also reported that officers discovered obvious signs of foul play in the killing of a 79-year-old woman at her home at 300 Contentnea St. in west Greenville.
Officers called to check on the welfare of Barbara Fenner found her body about 2 p.m. on Dec. 29. The department Tuesday said there was “obvious evidence of foul play” but specifics were not available.
A family member notified the department that the last time anyone talked to Fenner was on Christmas Eve. Her location and items found around her led police to launch a homicide investigation, the department reported on Dec. 30.
Fenner was the director of the West Greenville Community Development Corp., which promoted economic empowerment to low- and moderate-income individuals before the group dissipated.
Anyone with information about either case is asked to call Detective Walker at 329-4186 or CrimeStoppers at 758-7777. CrimeStoppers offers reward money that leads to an arrest. Callers can remain anonymous.