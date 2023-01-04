Savion Isaiah Moore

Savion Isaiah Moore

Greenville police arrested an 18-year-old in a Sunday shooting that killed a man and injured a woman at a Greenville apartment complex, the department announced Tuesday.

A news release from the department said Savion Isaiah Moore of Greenville was arrested at his residence on Beasley Drive without incident Tuesday.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and 329-9566.