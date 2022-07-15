Teen in Ayden moped wreck dies The Daily Reflector Jul 15, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AYDEN — Police confirmed Thursday that one of two teenagers hurt after the scooter they were riding was hit by a vehicle died of his injuries.The incident occurred about 6:55 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Planter and Martin Luther King Jr. streets, the Ayden Police Department reported.The teens were traveling on Planter Street when the driver of the moped ran a stop sign. A car traveling on Martin Luther King Jr. Street hit the teens, police said.The vehicle stopped after the crash, and the teens were transported to the hospital for treatment. Police have not released further information. Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin Farming Matters - 2022 Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide Tweets by reflectornews