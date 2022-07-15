AYDEN — Police confirmed Thursday that one of two teenagers hurt after the scooter they were riding was hit by a vehicle died of his injuries.

The incident occurred about 6:55 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Planter and Martin Luther King Jr. streets, the Ayden Police Department reported.

The teens were traveling on Planter Street when the driver of the moped ran a stop sign. A car traveling on Martin Luther King Jr. Street hit the teens, police said.

The vehicle stopped after the crash, and the teens were transported to the hospital for treatment. Police have not released further information.

