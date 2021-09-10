Four juveniles are among the five people arrested following reports of shots fired and a car chase in the Moyewood community Thursday night.
According to police, two of the four are 16, one is 17 and one is 14.
The Greenville Police Department on Thursday said that officers responded to the housing community at approximately 8:45 p.m. after a report of gunshots. A ShotSpotter alert indicated multiple rounds had been fired at the scene.
No injuries were reported.
A release said officers attempted to stop a vehicle leaving the immediate area and the vehicle fled. Officers pursued until it stopped on Dickinson Avenue near Spring Forest Road.
Three of the five occupants fled on foot, and two were apprehended after a brief foot chase. A drone was used to locate the final suspect in a nearby wooded area.
The five were arrested and remain in police custody. Two guns and shell casings were recovered according to the department.
Xavier Smith, 20, of Greenville was arrested and charged with flee to elude arrest; possession of a stolen firearm; possession of an altered gun serial number; possession with the intent to sell or distribute marijuana; maintaining a vehicle with a controlled substance; felony conspiracy; discharging a firearm within city limits; possession of marijuana paraphernalia; four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile; reckless driving; failure to stop at a red light; and failure to stop for emergency lights.
The four juveniles were charged with possession of a stolen firearm; possession of an altered gun serial number; possession with the intent to sell or distributed marijuana; discharging a firearm within city limits; resisting a public officer; possession of a handgun by a minor; conspiracy to possess with the intent to sell or distribute marijuana; and conspiracy to discharge a firearm within city limits.
The department said the names of the juveniles will not be released.
GREENVILLE
The police department released information on the following other cases:
Break ins, thefts
3700 block Langston Boulevard, 12 a.m., Sept. 5: smartphone valued at $500 stolen from residence; case inactive.
1800 block East 1st Street, 5 p.m., Sept. 8: vehicle broken into at residence. Wallet containing $2 cash, identity documents stolen; case inactive.
2530 S. Memorial Drive, 8:11 p.m., Sept. 9: cigarettes valued at $234.35 stolen from Family Dollar; case inactive.
Assaults
500 block Cedarhurst Road, 7:24 a.m., Sept. 9: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case inactive.
3200 block East 10th Street, 1:11 p.m., Sept. 9: woman attacked with cutting instrument at residence. Severe laceration reported. Damage to truck valued at $50; case closed by arrest.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1800 block North Greene Street, Greenville, 2:28 p.m., Sept. 9: fraudulent check valued at $10,000 reported by business owner; case active.
Assaults
- 1600 block David Drive, Greenville, 12:15 a.m., Sept. 10: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence. Apparent minor injury reported; case active.