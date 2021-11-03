East Carolina University police arrested two men on marijuana and weapons charges after a brief car chase on campus, the department reported.
Officers attempted to conduct an Oct. 30 traffic stop on North Harding Street near First Street on a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro after noticing a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
The car initially stopped, the department said, but when officers approached it the driver rapidly backed up toward an officer then sped off.
Police followed the vehicle through neighborhood north of campus before making their way to 10th Street. After attempting to drive over a median, the Camaro blew out its tires. The occupants fled on foot, according to the department.
After a brief chase the two occupants were apprehended. A handgun was found, after having been discarded during the chase, the department said. It was determined that the gun had been reported stolen out of Wilson County. Its serial number had been altered.
The vehicle's occupants, Nijel Eatmon, 19, of Rocky Mount and Derrick Artis, 18, were found to be in possession of less than a half ounce of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Eatmon was charged with flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle; assault with a deadly weapon on a government official; possession of a stolen firearm; alter/remove gun serial number; resisting public officer; possession of marijuana up to half an ounce and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was given a $29,000 secured bond. He has since been released from the Pitt County Detention Center.
Artis was charged with alter/remove gun serial number; resisting public officer; possession of a stolen firearm; possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of marijuana up to half an ounce. He was given a $21,000 secured bond and has since been released from the Pitt County Detention Center.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1000 block Galloway Road, Grimesland, noon, Nov. 1: car radio valued at $400 stolen; case closed.
- 750 Seven Pines Road, Fountain, 2 p.m., Nov. 2: break-in at residence. Checkbook stolen; case active.
- 200 block Caddie Court, Greenville, 5:30 p.m., Nov. 2: cat carrier valued at $49.90 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
- 7653 N.C. 11 S., Ayden, 4:29 p.m., Nov. 2: assault reported at Ayden-Grifton High School; case cleared.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 500 block Boxelder Way, noon, Oct. 30: computer valued at $500 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 1300 block East First Street, 10:20 p.m., Oct. 30: table valued at $150 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 2600 block West Arlington Boulevard at Melrose Drive, 12:10 a.m., Nov. 2: robbery involving severe laceration to victim by means of punching and kicking reported. Wallet containing identification documents, $100 in cash stolen; case closed by arrest.
- 330 E. Arlington Blvd., 2 a.m., Nov. 2: phone valued at $1,000 stolen at Taco Bell; case inactive.
- 4000 Dickinson Ave. Ext., 6 a.m., Nov. 2: vehicle parts valued at $300 stolen from Speedway; case inactive.
- 500 block Spring Forest Road, 6 p.m., Nov. 2: vehicle broken into at residence. $40 in cash, identification documents, electronics valued at $160 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 3800 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 12:10 a.m., Nov. 2: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case active.
- 500 block Vance Street, 1 a.m., Nov. 3: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case active.