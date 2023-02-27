Greenville police have charged two teens and expect to charge a third who was shot in a robbery attempt outside an ABC store last week, the department said.
The three fled the scene off of Mosley Drive in a vehicle that had been stolen last month in Rocky Mount, the department reported. Police believe they were targeting a man in the parking lot to steal his car as well, the department reported.
The robbers fired on the 26-year-old man, who returned fire and hit Alterrik Laquan Parker, 18, in the stomach, police said.
The suspects led responding officers on a chase to the area of Haven Drive, where one of the suspects lives. That suspect is 16 and his name was not released because of his age.
The 16-year-old was taken into custody along with Gabriel Zachary Harris, 19, of Paris Avenue in Greenville, the department said. Both were charged that night with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, and possession of a stolen vehicle. Harris also was charged with probation violation and failure to appear for breaking and entering and probation violation.
Parker will be charged upon his release from the hospital, police said. They are not releasing the robbery victim’s name for his own safety, the department said.
The incident occurred about 7 p.m. Thursday. Officers responded to a report of an attempted armed robbery in the ABC parking lot, which is next to the Food Lion in the University Square Shopping Center between 10th Street and Mosely Drive off of Greenville Boulevard.
A short time later, officers observed a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description on Greenville Boulevard, near Golden Road, a short distance west of Moseley Drive.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but it did not stop, a news release said. Police pursued the vehicle to Haven Drive, farther west off of Greenville Boulevard behind the Greenville Convention Center. The occupants exited the car there and attempted to run away.
All three occupants were apprehended, and one of them was confirmed to be suffering from a gunshot wound.
That person was transported to ECU Health Medical Center where he was expected to make a full recovery, the release said.