Gabriel Zachary Harris

Gabriel Zachary Harris

 Bobby Burns Staff Writer

Greenville police have charged two teens and expect to charge a third who was shot in a robbery attempt outside an ABC store last week, the department said.

The three fled the scene off of Mosley Drive in a vehicle that had been stolen last month in Rocky Mount, the department reported. Police believe they were targeting a man in the parking lot to steal his car as well, the department reported.


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.