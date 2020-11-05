The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office investigated several thefts in the Camelot neighborhood that each resulted in an arrest.
The thefts occurred between Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 on Lancelot and King Arthur drives off of Fire Tower Road.
Medication valued at $300 was stolen in the 700 block of Lancelot; firearms valued at $950 stolen were stolen in the 400 block of Lancelot; and firearms valued at $375 were stolen from a vehicle in the 300 block of King Arthur.
All the items were recovered and the cases were closed by arrest. Further information was not available.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1800 block Tupelo Lane, Greenville, 10:47 a.m. Nov. 3: moped, grill and toolbox valued at a total of $700 stolen; case active.
- 100 block Duke Road, Winterville, midnight-8:47 a.m. Nov. 3: political signs valued at $20 stolen; case active.
- 2300 block Durwood Pollard Road, Greenville, 3:30 p.m. Nov. 2-5:27 a.m. Nov. 3: handgun valued at $350 stolen; case active.
- 800 block West Star Street, Greenville, 3:47 p.m. Nov. 3: building materials valued at $2,000 stolen; case active.
- 4600 block N.C. 30, Stokes, 1 p.m. Nov. 3: bicycles valued at $50 stolen; case active.
900 block NC 102 West, Ayden, 8 p.m. Oct. 30-11:08 a.m. Oct. 31: ATV valued at $3,000 stolen; case active.
- 4600 block U.S. 13, G
- reenville, 7 p.m. Oct. 29-5:41 p.m. Oct. 30: multiple catalytic converters valued at $9,700 stolen; case active.
- 1700 block Rebecca Road, Greenville, 6 p.m. Oct. 23-7:46 a.m. Oct. 30: power tool valued at $300 stolen; case clear.
- 1300 block Rams Horn Road, Greenville, 11:30 a.m. Nov. 1: check valued at $750 stolen; case active.
- 400 blo
- ck Silverado Drive, Grimesland, 10:35 a.m. Nov. 1: wallet and car keys valued at $240 stolen; case active.
600 block Circle Drive, Greenville, 7 p.m. Oct. 30-12:56 p.m. Oct. 31: vehicle and medication valued $5,200 stolen; case active.
- 4200 block East Cotton Street, Farmville, 10:40 p.m. Nov. 2: breaking and entering, nothing stolen; case closed by arrest.
Assaults
- 1600 block Lennie Lane, Greenville, 5:15 p.m. Nov. 3: woman assaulted by sibling; case active.
- 3600 block Victoria Lane, Farmville, 10 p.m. Nov. 2: woman assaulted by ex-boyfriend, suffered minor injury; two cellphones valued at a total of $900 stolen; case active.
- 1300 block Flat Swamp Church Road, Robersonville, 8:51 p.m. Oct. 31: man assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case active.
- 1900 block Jackson Avenue, Greenville, 8:15 p.m. Oct. 30: woman assaulted, suffered minor injury; case active.
1900 block Longleaf Lane, Greenville, 12:13 p.m. Nov. 1: man assaulted by spouse; case closed by arrest.
- 3000 block Eagle Landing Lane, Greenville, 1:01 a.m. Nov. 1: woman assaulted by acquaintance, suffered minor injury; case cleared.
- 2900 block Frog Level Road, Greenville, 10:50 p.m. Oct. 31: woman assaulted, suffered minor injury; case active.
- 1400 block Rodney Road, Greenville, 12:25 p.m. Oct. 31: woman assaulted by known person; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
900 block West Arlington Boulevard, 9:55 a.m. Nov. 2: electronics valued at $590 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 100 block Maplewood Court, 10:52 a.m. Nov. 2: shotgun valued at $250 stolen; case inactive.
- 1200 block Park West Drive, 6 p.m. Nov. 2-6:57 a.m. Nov. 3: drone valued at $50 stolen; case inactive.
- 4600 E. 10th St., 7:45 p.m. Nov. 2: personal hygiene items valued at $170 stolen from Walmart; case cleared by arrest.
100 block Asbury Road, 8:45 p.m. Nov. 2-7:27 a.m. Nov. 3: vehicle valued at $6,000 stolen; investigation ongoing.
- 3000 S. Memorial Drive, 2:38 a.m. Nov. 3: cigarettes and coin holder valued at a total of $729 stolen from Speedway; case inactive.
- 1000 block Red Banks Road, 6:15 p.m. Nov. 3-9:28 a.m. Nov. 4: metal balloons valued at $200 stolen; case inactive.
- 2700 block Stantonsburg Road, 4:30 p.m. Nov. 202:18 p.m. Nov. 3: hand tools valued at $800 stolen from a vehicle; case inactive.
Assaults
- 3800 block South Memorial Drive, 6:52 p.m. Nov. 2: woman assaulted by known person; case inactive.
- 200 block East 10th Street, 10:20 a.m. Nov. 3: man assaulted; case inactive.
- 1800 block Rosemont Drive, 2:48 p.m. Nov. 3: woman assaulted by known person; case inactive.
- 2400 block Charles Boulevard, 9:32 p.m. Oct. 31: man suffers minor injury; investigation ongoing.
- 3300 block East 10th Street, 12:56 a.m. Nov. 1: woman suffers minor injury; case inactive.
- 100 block Warren Street, 2:30 a.m. Nov. 1: man suffers minor injury; case inactive.
100 block South Harding Street, 2:30 a.m.-3:33 p.m. Nov. 1: man suffers minor injury; case inactive.
- 700 block Patton Circle, 3:11 a.m. Nov. 1: man suffers minor injury; case closed by arrest.
- 800 block South Memorial Drive, 3:58 a.m. Nov. 1: woman assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case cleared by arrest.
- 700 block Fleming Street, 7:15 a.m. Nov. 1: woman suffers minor injury; case inactive.
- 1900 block Stantonsburg Road, 1:40 p.m. Nov. 1: man assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case cleared by arrest.
- 1200 block Myrtle Street, 10:53 p.m. Nov. 1: woman assaulted by known person, suffered minor injury; case inactive.