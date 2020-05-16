Thieves broke into a warehouse on Albemarle Avenue overnight Saturday and stole cleaning and hygiene supplies that were to be donated to the needy.
The incident occurred at a warehouse space utilized by Churches Outreach Network in west Greenville, said the Rev. Rodney Coles on Saturday afternoon. He discovered the theft about 12:30 p.m., he said.
Someone pried open a metal door that had beed dead-bolted shut. Inside were cleaning supplies such as Clorox and Pinesol as well as personal hygiene items the ministry had purchased utilizing donations from the community, Coles said.
The items were to be boxed along with other goods collected by the ministry and distributed to needy families at the First Presbyterian Church next month, Coles said.
The Greenville Police Department responded to the incident and was at this scene this afternoon.