Another arrest has been made in connection to a January home invasion where a disabled man was shot and killed west of Ayden in the Renston area.
The Pitt County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday announced that Keyshawn Lovelle Hollinger, 21, of Greenville was arrested Tuesday at his residence on Davenport Farm Road by detectives in conjunction with the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force.
Hollinger is charged with murder in the death of Charles Lilley, 51, shot at his home at 3944 N.C. 903 South on Jan. 30.
Hollinger and Damian Ross, 24, and Raven Moye, 21, both of Charlotte, are accused of breaking into the home, shooting Lilley and stealing $500, a firearm and prescription medication.
Ross and Moye were arrested on Feb. 11 as part of a joint operation between the sheriff's office and Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.
In addition to first-degree murder, Hollinger is charged with felony conspiracy; assaulting an individual with a disability; first-degree kidnapping; possession of a firearm by a felon; first-degree burglary; larceny of a firearm; conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon; robbery with a dangerous weapon; felony probation violation; and possession of a controlled substance on prison or jail premises.
Hollinger was deemed an absconder by the N.C. Department of Public Safety's probation and parole division at the time of his arrest. He was jailed without bond at the Pitt County Detention Center and made his first appearance in Pitt County District Court on Wednesday.
Hollinger has prior arrests including larceny of a motor vehicle in October 2018 and larceny of firearms in 2019.