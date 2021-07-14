Three Greenville residents have been arrested for attempting to steal electronics from Best Buy.
An incident report said the Greenville Police Department received a report of larceny at 6 p.m. on Tuesday from the Best Buy at 3140 Evans St., in the Lynncroft Shopping Center.
It was reported that a Nighthawk router valued at $450 and a Harmon Kardon speaker valued at $300 were stolen.
The report listed a gold 2009 Toyota Corolla belonging to Denzel Daniels, 26, as a suspect vehicle.
Daniels and Alexius Taft, 27, were arrested by police at the scene later that night. Another man, David Fincher, 29, also was arrested in connection to the case, reports stated. He was arrested at the 100 block of Southwest Greenville Boulevard at 10:09 p.m.
The merchandise was listed as recovered.
Daniels was charged with aiding and abetting larceny. He was jailed under a $3,000 secured bond.
Taft was charged with felony larceny and possession of cocaine. She was jailed under a $5,000 secured bond.
Fincher was charged with attempting to obtain property under false pretense and felony larceny. He is being held without bond at the Pitt County Detention Center. Fincher was serving an 18-month suspended sentence for a drug paraphernalia charge in Wilson County from August.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 3700 block Bostic Drive, 12:31 p.m., July 13: woman defrauded of $2,000 in cash at residence; case inactive.
- 1500 block North Overlook Drive, 11:39 a.m., July 13: vehicle broken into at residence. Watch, clothing and makeup valued at $1,999 stolen; case inactive.
- 100 block West Victoria Court, 2:15 p.m., July 13: vehicle stickers valued at $26 stolen at residence; case inactive.
- 400 block Moyewood Drive, 8:06 a.m., July 13: vehicle broken into at residence. Handgun valued at $400 stolen; case inactive.
3040 Evans St., 7:15 p.m., July 13: shoes valued at $230 stolen from Shoe Carnival; case inactive.
Assaults
- 100 block Moore Road, 1:08 p.m., July 13: woman assaulted by parent at residence; case active.
- 300 block Lindsay Drive, 3:43 a.m., July 14: man attacked with knife by acquaintance at residence. Severe laceration inflicted; case closed by arrest.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 700 block Maple Ridge Road, Greenville, 4:39 p.m., July 13: man defrauded of $1,500 via gift card scam; case active.
Assaults
- 3300 block Gary Lane, Farmville, 10:18 p.m,. July 13: man threatened at residence; case cleared.
- 5900 block Acorn Road, Grifton, 2:42 a.m., July 14: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.