Officers chased and arrested three shooting suspects on Sunday including one who was bitten in the arm by a police dog that apprehended him.
Officers were dispatched to the area of Kristin Drive and Shiloh Drive, west of the Greenville Grande theater, about noon Sunday to investigate a shooting, Greenville Police Department spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said.
Preliminary information provided to officers was that a black Mercedes pulled up to a group of people talking and at least one person jumped out of the car and began firing into the group.
It’s not clear if anyone was injured. As of Monday, police have not located anyone who suffered a gunshot wound, Hunter said.
Dispatchers were able to collect a license plate number for the vehicle by utilizing city cameras in the area, a news release said. Within approximately 10 minutes of the initial call, Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies located a Mercedes and attempted to pull it over but it did not stop.
Deputies continued to pursue the car until it came to a stop in the area of Taberna Drive and Davenport Farm Road. Three exited the vehicle and ran.
One of them, Travis John Kenerly, 22, was apprehended by sheriff’s office K9 Keno. Kenerly was treated at Vidant Medical Center for bite wounds, Hunter said.
Zyquan Howard, 23, and Aaron A’Trell Panton, 22, were found hiding in a nearby storage shed. All of the men are from Greenville and were jailed at Pitt County Detention Center.
Kenerly was charged with removing or altering a gun serial number, two counts of possession of firearm by felon, flee to elude arrest by motor vehicle and possession Schedule II, all felonies, discharge weapon within city limits, going armed to terror of people and resisting a public officer, all misdemeanors. His bond was set a $105,000.
Howard was charged with removing or altering a gun serial number and two counts possession firearm by felon, both felonies, and breaking and entering, discharge a firearm within city limits and going armed to terror of people, all misdemeanors. His bond was set at $73,500.
Panton was charged with dischareging firearm within city limits, going armed to terror of people, resisting a public officer, breaking or entering and and removing or altering gun serial number. He posted a $23,500 bond and was released.