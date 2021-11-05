Three people have pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking heroin in Pitt County and were sentenced to prison time on Friday.
A released from the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office said that Louis Candelaria, 23, of California, was sentenced to 90 to 120 months in the N.C. Department of Adult Corrections and fined $100,000. He and a co-defendant, Mariah Ramos, were stopped as they were entering Greenville. Ramos was sentenced to 10 to 21 months in prison.
The release said that Kevin Ovalle of Texas also pled guilty in a separate heroin trafficking incident He was sentenced to 70 to 93 months in prison and fined $50,000.
Initial reports from Candelaria and Ramos’ arrest said that they were stopped for speeding by a Greenville Police Officer as they entered the city. The vehicle was traveling 85 mph in a 70 mph zone, a release from the department said at the time. It also said that the two initially gave the officer misleading information. The two were arrested on Oct. 22, 2020.
After getting a positive K-9 alert for drugs, police noticed the car battery had been tampered with and they discovered four kilograms of heroin hidden inside.
The release from the DA’s Office said that the case against Candelaria and Ramos was investigated by the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force, made up of officers from Greenville, Winterville, East Carolina University, Ayden and the State Bureau of Investigation, as well as the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency in October 2020.
During their investigation, contact was made with a person in California discussing the delivery of four kilograms of heroin to Greenville.
The release said officers were notified the couriers, Candelaria and Ramos, were in Charlotte. Surveillance led to the stop, then to the search for heroin.
Ovalle pled guilty to communicating with a person in Mexico to move heroin to Pitt County. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, leading to Ovalle being stopped by deputies and four kilos of heroin being found in a backpack in his car.
Anthony Futrell, assistant district attorney in Pitt County, served as prosecutor in the cases.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
- 1800 block West Conley Street, 9 p.m., Nov. 3: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case active.
- 4200 block Dudley’s Grant Drive, 4:01 a.m., Nov. 4: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 300 block North Sylvan Drive, 9:42 a.m., Nov. 4: woman assaulted by known person at residence; case active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released case information with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 700 block Lancelot Drive, Greenville, 10:55 a.m., Nov. 4: internet fraud in the amount of $40 reported; case active.
- 3600 N.E. Greenville Blvd., Greenville, 1:36 p.m., Nov. 4: fraud in the amount of $30,000 reported at Greenville Marine; case active.
- 1700 block O'farrell Avenue, Greenville, 8:35 p.m., Nov. 4: woman threatened by spouse at residence. Vehicle parts valued at $20 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 1500 block Roberson Drive, Greenville, 12:36 a.m., Nov. 5: woman threatened by acquaintance at residence; case active.