A 16-year-old from Ayden was seriously wounded Sunday in one of two shooting under investigation by the Greenville Police Department.
Kameron Spencer was brought to the emergency department at Vidant Medical Center at 9:30 p.m. in a private vehicle, the police department reported in a Monday news release.
Investigators learned that Spencer had arranged to meet someone at Sun Chase Apartments, 2201 N.E. Greenville Blvd., just north of Hastings Ford. The release said he was shot at the apartment complex.
Limited information about the incident had been provided to detectives as of Monday, the release said. The suspect vehicle is possibly a dark-colored SUV.
Spencer remained at Vidant with life-threatening injuries.
Prior to the Sunchase shooting, an argument escalated into and exchange of gunfire outside the Midtown Grocery, 1301 W. 14th Ave., police reported.
Officers responded to the store about 5 p.m. after the exchange was detected by the ShotSpotter system, which uses listening devices to triangulate the location of gunfire.
A short time later they were informed that D'Angelo Wooten, 22, of Greenville and Daquav'us Atkinson, 20, of Greenville showed up at Vidant Medical Center with gunshot wounds.
A verbal altercation between a group of people escalated outside of the store, resulting in Wooten and Atkinson shooting at each other the preliminary investigation revealed.
Wooten and Atkinson remain at Vidant Medical Center with serious injuries. Charges are forthcoming, the release said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective Walker at 329-4186 or Crime Stoppers at 758-7777. Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest and you can remain anonymous.