Greenville police arrested a man they believe was violating a domestic violence protective order after an incident at a First Street apartment building.
Officers responded to an apartment in the 1700 block of East First Street after a tip that a domestic dispute was ongoing, the Greenville Police Department reported. They executed a search warrant after the suspect refused entry.
Officers limited public access to the area near First and Elm streets while they removed the victim from the residence and found the suspect hiding under a pile of clothing, the department reported.
Christopher Jamal Mangus-Stephens, 28, was taken into custody and charged with violating a protective order. An investigation was ongoing.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Assaults
- 2100 block West Arlington Boulevard, 6:41 p.m. Dec. 1: man assaulted by acquaintance; case inactive.
- 2300 block South Memorial Drive, 4:50 p.m. Dec. 1: woman assaulted boyfriend with a knife; case active.
- 2800 block S. Memorial Drive, 9:39 p.m. Dec. 1: man assaulted girlfriend at hotel; case inactive.
Break-ins, thefts
- 100 block Leanne Drive, 12:39-2:05 p.m. Dec. 1: clothing valued at $53 was stolen from a residence.
- 601 Whitley Drive, Winterville, 12:12 a.m. Dec. 2: offender entered a vehicle parked at Carmax through unlocked door; case inactive.
- 4500 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, 11:54 a.m. Dec. 1: Boots valued at $95 stolen from Agri Supply; case inactive.
- 3920 Charles Blvd. 12:27 p.m. Dec. 2- 9 a.m. Dec. 2: toiletries valued at $24 stolen from Dollar General; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
Theft from residence
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft in 1900 block Holland Road outside Greenville at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A CD player, subwoofer and amplifier valued at $1,032 were stolen from a residence by an unknown offender. The case is active.
The sheriff’s office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 3100 block Black Jack-Simpson Road, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 1: residence entered by unknown offender; case active.
- 4964 N.C. 33 East, 1:25 p.m. Dec. 1: unknown offender stole LED light decorations valued at $69.55 from Dollar General; case inactive.
- 3500 block Oakley Road, Stokes, 6:15 p.m. Dec. 1-6:16 p.m. Dec. 2: vehicle valued at $1,000 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
2600 block Silver Creek Drive, 6:45 p.m. Dec. 2- 6:58 p.m. Dec. 2: woman assaulted by parent; case active.