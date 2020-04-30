The Greenville Police Department on Thursday reported it is investigating the death of an 18-month-old boy as a homicide.
Isiah Gillis was hospitalized at Vidant Medical Center with a serious head injury on April 23, the department reported in a news release issued Thursday afternoon.
Officers were dispatched to the hospital after the Pitt County Department of Social Services reported a potential case of child abuse. Gillis later died as a result of the injury, although the department did not say on what day.
The Pitt County Medical Examiners Office subsequently ruled the death as homicide, the news release said.
A case report on the death was not available on Thursday. The department would not provide details about when or where the injury occurred or information about his parents.
The release said the investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided as they become available.